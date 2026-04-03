VEVOR Launches New FlashPure Sand Filter Pump, Featuring Up to 6X* Faster Filtration to Rescue Summer Weekends

HOUSTON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With an estimated 10.4 million residential pools in the U.S.—more than half of which are above-ground setups—backyard recreation has become a staple of family life. As above-ground pools become increasingly popular, the sheer time and physical effort required for water upkeep has emerged as a widespread frustration. Between hauling heavy bags of silica sand and agonizing over cloudy water, pool maintenance often drains the joy out of summer. Addressing this common pain point, global home improvement brand VEVOR today announced the launch of its new FlashPure Sand Filter Pump. Engineered to eliminate the friction of pool maintenance, the new system features up to 6X* faster filtration than ever before, delivering pro-level performance without the pro-level price.

VEVOR FlashPure Sand Filter Pump VEVOR FlashPure Sand Filter Pump

FlashPure Technology: Not Just Faster, But Cleaner

Traditionally, achieving a crystal-clear, hygienic backyard oasis meant either spending hours on manual labor or overpaying for complex, professional-grade equipment. VEVOR's FlashPure Technology bridges this gap by fundamentally reimagining how filtration works. The technology integrates a new generation of high-performance filter media with a seamless design, driven by a robust and efficient motor tailored to the unit's dimensions. All these elements contribute to instantly clear water—ensuring it is not just filtered faster, but comprehensively purified, so families can enjoy both speed and healthy water.

"At VEVOR, we believe a backyard pool should be a source of relaxation, not a second job," said Gavin, Brand Director at VEVOR. "The FlashPure system was engineered to completely remove the anxiety of water maintenance. By combining professional-grade filtration with an intuitive, hassle-free design, we are fulfilling our core promise: giving families their summer weekends back and making premium home ecosystems accessible to everyone."

Transforming Maintenance into Instant Gratification

Rather than delivering a complex machine that requires a manual to decipher, VEVOR translated its technical innovations into immediate, tangible benefits for the everyday user:

Saving the Spontaneous Pool Party (Up to 6X Faster Filtration): The panic of waking up to a murky pool on the morning of a summer gathering is a thing of the past. Capable of clarifying water up to 6X* faster than conventional silica sand systems under identical lab conditions, FlashPure Technology leverages its advanced filter balls and powerful motor to rapidly restore pristine water. Delivering faster and more thorough filtration than standard pumps, these new-generation filter balls keep the pool crystal clear by efficiently trapping finer particles. Beyond superior performance, they are significantly lighter and far easier to replace than traditional silica sand—eliminating the heavy lifting and ensuring a premium, hassle-free swimming experience.

Skipping the Tedious DIY Assembly (Effortless Out-of-the-Box Setup): Opening new pool equipment shouldn't feel like a daunting construction project. The VEVOR unit arrives completely pre-assembled and pre-installed with the filter balls. Users bypass the tedious steps of pouring heavy sand or deciphering complex instructions. Even for parents who aren't naturally handy—or those trying to set up while keeping an eye on eager kids—it takes only a few simple connections to the above-ground pool to instantly start the system.

A Worry-Free Season (Seamless & Leak-Proof): Leaks and pressure drops can cause long-term anxiety, often leaving muddy puddles that ruin the backyard aesthetic. By utilizing a seamless, one-piece molded structure, the FlashPure pump eliminates the vulnerable connection points that plague traditional multi-piece designs. This keeps the yard dry and the pool running flawlessly all season long.

Available in 12-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models to accommodate different above-ground pool sizes, the new VEVOR FlashPure Sand Filter Pump is a highly anticipated upgrade for both pool-maintenance beginners and seasoned owners looking to make upkeep a breeze. The new VEVOR FlashPure Sand Filter Pump is now available through vevor.com, Amazon, and Walmart.

\*data based on internal testing

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand that empowers Home Creators to upgrade spaces with pro-level products at exceptional value. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects. For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

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VEVOR Communications Team

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SOURCE VEVOR