VGM Insurance selects Input 1 for digital Premium Payments

VGM Insurance is part of a captive holding company that provides specialty insurance products and programs to agents and insureds throughout the United States. As part of an initiative to upgrade its inbound payments platform and improve upon the customer experience, VGM Insurance relied on Input 1's expertise to help make the transition an easy one. "VGM Insurance is dedicated to providing the very best user experience for our agents and policyholders. Input 1's solution is incredibly intuitive and has extensive self-service features that enhance the quality of our service and enrich our enduring customer relationships," said Senior VP of Sales & Operations, Bill Wilson.

"We are excited to work with a dynamic organization like VGM Insurance. VGM is a firm that has exhibited tremendous growth over the years in a variety of specialties for the insurance marketplace. With that growth comes the need to provide state-of-the-art solutions that answer the call for their customers and employees," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1. "In addition to modernizing the experience for their clients, the Input 1 Payments platform will provide valuable management tools for the VGM team. It will allow them to manage all of their Credit, Debit, and ACH payment activities in one place with flexible and detailed reporting tools that save both time and money for VGM Insurance."

About VGM Insurance

VGM Insurance is a captive holding company owned by The VGM Group, Inc. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Waterloo, Iowa, they have been a recognized leader for 30 years in providing specialty insurance programs for a variety of niche industries. In the last ten years, VGM Insurance Services has diversified and expanded into a number of additional markets to serve the over 25,000 companies in an array of industries throughout the United States and Canada that The VGM Group, Inc. serves. Their specialty programs now include home medical equipment, home health and hospice, orthotics and prosthetics, physical therapy, medical distribution, and golf and hospitality—more information at www.vgminsurance.com.

About Input 1, LLC

For over 35 years, Input 1 has provided comprehensive digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies throughout North America. Our insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions are trusted by well over 1 million+ end-users annually. Input 1's solutions are highly affordable, flexible, scalable, and significantly bolster our customers' financial performance.

Media Contact

Input 1, LLC

Marketing Department

888-882-2554 ext.2135

[email protected]

SOURCE Input 1, LLC

