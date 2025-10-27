VG's Grocery Introduces Modern Look, Expanded Selection at Newly Remodeled Fenton Location

"We're excited to bring new energy to VG's Grocery," said Brandon Pasch, vice president, center store merchandising, SpartanNash. "This redesign is more than just a facelift, it's a reflection of our dedication to the quality and freshness that our VG's store guests know and love. From curated selections and premium offerings to a sleek, contemporary design, every detail reflects our commitment to the Fenton community."

The updated store features a host of refreshed modern amenities and a thoughtfully improved layout designed to maximize convenience. Highlights include:

Expanded meat department with premium selections, including choice, prime and dry-aged beef;

Refreshed service meat and seafood counter;

Enhanced produce section with expanded organic options, fresh-cut selections and a "clip-your-own-fresh-herbs" station;

Full-service floral department offering custom arrangements;

Upscale bakery with artisan breads and an expanded donut selection – all made in-store daily;

Doubled beer, wine and liquor department with high-end selections;

Center store enhancements spotlighting local products and nostalgic candy favorites; and

Wider aisles and lowered merchandising heights for improved accessibility and shopping experience.

VG's leveraged store-level category analytics and consulted with store team members and shoppers to help localize the assortment for Fenton. As a result, the offering has been updated to lean into what the community is looking for, including an elevated online shopping experience to make answering the question, "What's for dinner?" easier, Caesar salad bar featuring house-made dressings and croutons, and the highly anticipated return of the shopper-favorite guacamole station.

Store guests who attended the grand reopening event were greeted by a local symphonic string quartet as they walked around the aisles sampling different products. The parking lot hosted fall-themed activities perfect for families, such as Plinko®, face painting, bag toss and pumpkin painting.

"Today is a celebration of our new store – but it's also a celebration of our Associates. Their energy and enthusiasm are what made this remodel such a success," said VG's Store Director Chris Palmer. "VG's Grocery has proudly served the Fenton community for more than 50 years and has been part of countless milestones – from high school graduations to college send-offs, holiday gatherings and everyday moments. It's more than just a place to shop, it's a steady presence and a source of pride for our community."

As part of the grand reopening, the store team presented a $5,000 donation to Fenton High School, reinforcing SpartanNash's ongoing support of the local community.

With these exciting updates to the Fenton location, SpartanNash is reaffirming its commitment to delivering the exceptional experiences and local connections that have defined VG's Grocery for generations.

