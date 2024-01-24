VGXI Announces Strategic Multi-Year Partnership with Resilience to Accelerate Biomanufacturing of Advanced Medicines

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VGXI, Inc., a leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) specializing in nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene therapies, DNA vaccines, and RNA medicines and National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, have entered a strategic multi-year partnership.

Under this new partnership, VGXI will serve as a trusted plasmid DNA manufacturer to support Resilience's advanced therapy manufacturing programs. VGXI's ability to achieve rapid production cycles and short delivery times for a full spectrum of clinical and commercial products is expected to significantly enhance Resilience's efficiency and overall capacity to meet the growing demand in the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) sector. As part of the partnership, Resilience will also gain access to VGXI's state-of-the-art suite of analytics for cell banking, drug substance and drug product.

The multi-year partnership establishes an accelerated and quality-focused network to further Resilience's mission of helping researchers make their novel therapies quickly, safely and at scale. Together, VGXI and Resilience are excited to team together to enhance their vital role in expanding patient access to transformative medicines.

Young Park, CEO of VGXI, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Resilience, a sterling CDMO in the cell and gene therapy space. This strategic alliance not only marks a milestone for both companies but also signifies our joint commitment to solving key supply chain challenges to accelerate the delivery of advanced therapies to patients in need."

ABOUT VGXI, INC.

VGXI is a leader in plasmid DNA contract manufacturing, with 20+ years of experience providing high quality products to biomedical researchers worldwide. We support clients that develop DNA vaccines, immunotherapies, cell therapies, and gene therapies. VGXI's manufacturing process and quality controls are coupled to a continuous, low-shear AIRMIX® patented lysis technology, and proprietary purification processes that provide highly supercoiled plasmid production and exceptional purity. VGXI's portfolio includes high quality plasmid for preclinical research, Highly Documented (HD) plasmid as a critical raw material for GMP viral vector production or pharm/tox studies, cGMP plasmid DNA for clinical utilization through commercial supply, and custom services. To learn more, visit https://www.vgxii.com.

ABOUT GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE

GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II).

For more information, visit https://www.genels.com.

