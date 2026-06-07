Vi Appoints Spencer Honeyman as President, Global Growth

NEW YORK, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vi today announced the promotion of Spencer Honeyman to President, Global Growth.

In his expanded role, Spencer will continue to lead all revenue-generating functions across existing customer relationships and new business growth, while also supporting Vi's strategic growth initiatives and long-term international expansion.

Spencer Honeyman appointed to President, Global Growth at Vi.

"Spencer has been a tremendously pivotal partner in Vi's mission and growth journey since the early days of the company," said Omri Yoffe, CEO of Vi. "He has consistently demonstrated entrepreneurial grit, operational excellence, and leadership at the highest levels. This appointment reflects the trust that I, our board, and our shareholders have in Spencer as a key leader and partner as we continue scaling Vi into a generational impactful company."

Spencer will continue to work closely with Vi's leadership team, customers, and strategic partners as the company expands Vi's market position as the AI Execution Layer for healthcare, life sciences, and wellness organizations.

Vi's market-leading agentic platform serves 100+ large scale enterprises, supports over 190 million lives, has helped bring 50+ therapies to market, and has generated more than $2 billion in measurable value across its partners - supporting a broad range of enterprise use cases including clinical trial acceleration, drug commercialization, patient care navigation, care team next-best actions, and operational workflow automation.

As Vi continues to scale globally, the company remains focused on its larger vision: health abundance in our lifetime - a future where healthcare is more precise, predictive, accessible and affordable for all.

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SOURCE Vi Labs