Via Appoints Senior U.S. Diplomat And Media Executive To Board

"We are delighted to welcome Charles to our board," said Daniel Ramot, co-founder and CEO of Via. "Charles' extensive experience leading global organizations and being at the forefront of international policy will be a pivotal resource as Via continues its rapid worldwide expansion."

"I am honored to join Via as its first independent director," said Rivkin. "Daniel and Oren have built an extraordinary company and I look forward to supporting their vision to bring a truly dynamic mass transit system to the world."

Rivkin currently leads the MPAA's global mission to advance the business interests of the film, television, and streaming content industry. Drawing on almost three decades of experience as a media executive and a senior U.S. diplomat, Rivkin advocates for policies that: drive investment in, and protect, creative content; open new markets; and champion the economic and cultural power of this dynamic sector around the world.

"Charles' deep government affairs and public policy expertise will be incredibly valuable to Via as it partners with cities across the globe to provide smart, shared mobility solutions that reduce congestion and emissions," said Oren Shoval, co-founder and CTO of Via.

"Via's mission is to help cities and public transit authorities improve and expand their existing transit systems using advanced technology and data, and we are thrilled to have Charles' support," said Via Board Members Arnon Dinur of 83North, and Chemi Peres of Pitango Venture Capital.

Prior to joining the MPAA, Rivkin served for almost a decade at the highest levels of the U.S. government's diplomatic corps, including as the U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco (2009-2013) and later the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs (2013-2017) at the Department of State. In this role conducting economic diplomacy, Rivkin led the State Department bureau responsible for driving U.S. economic growth through attracting foreign investment and advocating on behalf of American companies doing business around the world.

This included managing international trade negotiations, intellectual property rights protections, global internet policy and transportation affairs. Under his leadership, the office of transportation policy worked with foreign partners to promote the highest international safety and security standards underpinning the global transportation system. Rivkin's bureau was also the U.S. government interagency lead on international communications and information policy, which included collaborating with other countries, U.S. business and civil society to advance a global digital economy that rests on competitive and secure telecommunication networks.

Before his government service, Rivkin worked in the media and entertainment sector for more than 20 years including as President and CEO of award-winning entertainment businesses such as The Jim Henson Company, home to The Muppets. Rivkin's record of driving change and leading policy both in government and in the private sector adds valuable expertise to the Via board as the company continues to innovate in changing the way people access cities.

About Via:

Via is re-engineering public transit, from a rigid system of fixed routes and schedules to a fully dynamic, on-demand network. Via's mobile app connects multiple passengers who are headed the same way, allowing riders to seamlessly share a premium vehicle. First launched in New York City in September 2013, the Via platform currently operates in the United States, and in Europe through its joint venture with Mercedes-Benz Vans, ViaVan. Via's technology is also deployed worldwide through partner projects with public transportation agencies, private transit operators, taxi fleets, private companies, and universities, seamlessly integrating with public transit infrastructure to provide the most cutting edge on-demand mobility systems. Via has more than 70 partnerships with cities and major organizations across 17 countries.

