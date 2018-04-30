VIA Presents: "NO TASTE FOR BAD TASTE" An Exhibition of Le French Design At ICFF New York May 20 - May 23, 2018

"We are honored to be invited to participate in the 30th anniversary of ICFF," says Mr. Jean-Paul Bath, VIA Director General. "The invitation demonstrates society's desire for the values embodied by le French Design."

Forty international figures—including Christian Liaigre, Pierre Yovanovitch, and more—have selected their 40 favorite showpieces of lifestyle design. These iconic pieces—designed by or for Philippe Starck, Hermés, etc.—will travel the world through 2020. ICFF marks the 6th stop of the worldwide tour to commemorate 40 years of VIA's support for future design.

The 40 cult objects seen in NO TASTE FOR BAD TASTE are framed in poetic scenography designed by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, and organized by ten values designated by the 'think tank' of 40 international figures asked to define the essence of le French Design.



In partnership with Oui Design, a program initiated by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and Foundation FACE, the exhibition intends to foster creative exchange in design between France and the U.S.

Engaging talks between the international experts including Jean Charles de Castelbajac, Bernard Reybier of Fermob, and Simone Vingerhoets of Ligne Roset USA, will complement the exhibition. Invited panelists include Valérie Maltaverne, director of YMER & MALTA Studio, designer Julie Richoz, interior designer Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, and others.

For the complete press kit on the exhibit, preview information, the 40 personalities in the 'think tank' and final selected pieces, please click here



// VISITOR INFORMATION //

le French Design, NO TASTE FOR BAD TASTE

ICFF (BOOTH #1827)

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

655 W. 34th St.

New York City

Exhibition from May 20, 2018 to May 23, 2018.

Sunday, May 20: 10am – 5pm

Monday, May 21: 10am – 6pm

Tuesday, May 22: 10am – 6pm

Wednesday, May 23: 10am – 4pm

