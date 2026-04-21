vialytics Partners with Verdantas to Advance Smarter Infrastructure Planning for Municipalities

Partnership pairs AI-powered pavement condition data with Verdantas' multidisciplinary engineering expertise to support data-driven roadway investment decisions.

EDISON, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vialytics, an AI-powered road management platform, today announced a strategic channel partnership with Verdantas, a national engineering, environmental, and sustainability consulting firm. Together, the companies will help municipalities modernize how they assess, prioritize, and plan roadway investments, combining objective pavement condition data with trusted engineering guidance.

vialytics announces partnership with Verdantas.

Verdantas and vialytics share a common vision: using advanced digital technology and AI to help communities make smarter, more confident infrastructure decisions. Verdantas' AI‑model‑driven digital ecosystem and enterprise data platform align seamlessly with vialytics' smartphone‑based, computer‑vision approach to pavement assessment.

Through this partnership, vialytics' AI‑driven pavement condition data is integrated directly into Verdantas' engineering and planning services. By turning everyday municipal vehicles into automated road inspection tools, the solution delivers visual condition maps, detailed reports, and actionable planning insights—without the cost and disruption of traditional inspections.

The result is exceptional value for clients: a scalable, cost‑effective way to prioritize projects, justify budgets with data, and plan resilient transportation investments that stand the test of time.

Verdantas will leverage the vialytics platform to help its clients gain clearer visibility into roadway conditions across entire networks, strengthening capital improvement planning, grant applications, and long-term maintenance strategies.

"Reliable data is the foundation of good infrastructure planning," said Andy Kozma, President and CRO of vialytics Americas. "By partnering with Verdantas, we're enabling communities to pair objective pavement condition data with trusted engineering guidance, helping them prioritize projects, justify budgets, and plan smarter for the long term."

"Communities are looking for practical, cost-effective ways to understand their infrastructure needs," said K. James Taylor, Jr., PE, Associate Vice President and Northeast Area Government Market Sector Leader. "This partnership allows us to combine our planning and engineering expertise with innovative technology, giving our clients better visibility into road conditions and stronger support for data-driven decision-making."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping public agencies improve transparency, efficiency, and long-term stewardship of their transportation assets.

The partnership is already delivering results. In Elkton, Maryland, Verdantas guided the town's Public Works team through a full deployment of the vialytics system across its 35 miles road network. This collaboration helped Elkton to replace guesswork with data-driven planning and, for the first time, align projected repair costs with its available budget. Read the full story at: https://www.vialytics.com/elkton

About vialytics

Founded in 2018, vialytics is an AI-powered road management platform helping hundreds of communities worldwide assess pavement conditions, prioritize repairs, and plan maintenance more efficiently. Using smartphones and artificial intelligence, vialytics turns everyday municipal vehicles into automated road inspection tools, giving public works teams objective, visual data to support smarter infrastructure decisions. Learn more at www.vialytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,100 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

SOURCE Vialytics Americas, Inc.