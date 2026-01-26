ViaPath Foundation Announces 2026 Impact Grant to Empower At-Risk Communities Nationwide

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ViaPath Foundation today announced the launch of its 2026 Impact Grant and is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations across the United States that are committed to empowering at-risk communities. The Impact Grant will support programs that advance youth support, advocacy, and meaningful career pathways, helping individuals, families, and communities build brighter futures.

The 2026 Impact Grant reflects the Foundation's mission to empower at-risk communities through holistic support—from early youth engagement and family stability to education, workforce readiness, and reentry support for justice-impacted individuals and veterans. Building on our 2025 initiative, in which the Foundation expanded its efforts to create greater impact by providing more resources and opportunities to those in our communities who need them most, we continue to develop programs and forge new partnerships that empower at-risk youth, support incarcerated veterans, promote successful reentry, and assist families affected by the justice system.

"At-risk communities face interconnected challenges that can limit opportunity and long-term success," said Naseem Caplette, Board Chair of the ViaPath Foundation. "Through the 2026 Impact Grant, we are investing in organizations that strengthen the entire community by supporting youth, elevating advocacy, and creating tangible career pathways that lead to real-world impact."

Each year, the ViaPath Foundation partners with organizations nationwide that are leading the way in community-based support, youth development, reentry services, education, workforce training, and advocacy. These partnerships help expand access to critical resources and break cycles of poverty, trauma, and involvement in the justice system.

2026 Impact Grant Application Details

Application Period: January 26, 2026, through February 20, 2026.

How to Apply:

Complete the 2026 Impact Grant application form on the ViaPath Foundation website: https://www.viapathfoundation.org/

Email the completed form, along with all required materials, to [email protected] by February 20, 2026.

Eligibility:

Nonprofit organizations and community-based programs serving at-risk communities in the United States.

Organizations whose work aligns with the Foundation's mission to empower at-risk communities through advocacy, youth support, and meaningful career pathways.

Programs that serve justice-impacted individuals, returning citizens, and veterans as part of their broader community impact.

If you have any questions about the application process or eligibility, please contact the ViaPath Foundation at [email protected] .

About ViaPath Foundation

Founded in 2022 by ViaPath Technologies, the ViaPath Foundation is a national philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the lives of justice-impacted individuals, at-risk youth, and their families. Through innovative programs and strategic partnerships, the Foundation fosters resilience, expands opportunity, and supports long-term success. Its four core programs—Bright Futures Fund, Champions of Change, 2C Your Impact, and Operation Veteran Reentry—support at-risk youth, increase access to education and workforce readiness, and promote successful reentry for justice-impacted individuals and veterans. For more information, visit https://www.viapathfoundation.org/

