ViaPath Technologies Launches ViaChat™: Innovative AI Support for Incarcerated Individuals

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies is proud to announce the launch of ViaChat™, an innovative AI-powered conversation platform designed to support incarcerated individuals with career guidance. This tool delivers essential educational and career guidance through custom AI chatbots, representing a transformative step in workforce readiness for incarcerated individuals.

ViaChat features a dedicated Career Guide AI companion that discusses users' hobbies, work experience, and education, offering tailored career advice and paths suited to each individual's unique circumstances. The AI companion provides supportive and encouraging feedback, with robust safeguards to ensure conversations remain constructive and secure. Every session begins fresh, with no memory of prior discussions, fostering a safe, supportive, and healthy user environment.

"ViaChat exemplifies ViaPath Technologies' commitment to empowering second chances and creating positive, meaningful opportunities for incarcerated individuals," said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. "By harnessing the power of AI, we are helping redefine what reentry success looks like and setting a new standard for support within correctional facilities."

A pilot at Laurel County Correctional Center in Kentucky—home to about 640 individuals—has been a tremendous success. Since its September launch, the program has facilitated approximately 1,000 chatbot sessions per day, averaging 8 minutes each. The service is provided free of charge to both incarcerated individuals and the facility, with all sessions securely logged for quality assurance and ongoing improvement.

"We're always looking for tools that provide real value to the men and women in our custody," said Laurel County Jailor Jamie Mosley. "ViaChat has quickly become one of our most impactful digital resources. It gives our residents a constructive outlet, helps them think about life after release, and supports their emotional well-being—all without adding burden to our staff. This is exactly the kind of innovation that makes a difference."

"Popular topics include reentry preparation, workplace readiness, professional communication, and understanding legal terminology as it relates to employment decisions (i.e., Second Chance Act grants) — all with a focus on building skills, advancing career opportunities, and achieving long-term professional growth. For example, when a user asked about federal pilot programs under the Second Chance Act, ViaChat explained how SCA grants fund reentry services and offered help finding programs and planning reentry."

The ViaChat initiative is led by Antonio Sadler, Project Manager and AI Analyst at ViaPath Technologies, and Treasurer of the ViaPath Foundation Board. Sadler's journey from incarceration to leadership brings an authentic, impactful perspective to the program.

"Incarceration can be profoundly isolating," said Sadler. "I helped design this AI companion to address the same challenges I faced during my sentence, especially around finding employment post-release. These digital personalities are fostering education, confidence, and hope for those who need it most."

ViaChat is the first in a series of planned AI-driven programs aimed at transforming corrections facilities and supporting second chances for incarcerated individuals. We are excited to integrate the career chatbot into our current initiatives, offering advanced guidance and support to those we serve. Looking ahead, we are exploring ways to leverage this technology to enhance our foundation's work, with a particular focus on creating meaningful opportunities and resources for juveniles.

For more information, please visit www.viapath.com .

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com .

SOURCE ViaPath Technologies