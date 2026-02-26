ViaPath Technologies Launches ViaPath Insights™, Debuts First Product: Insights in Command, Bringing Next-Generation AI to Correctional Messaging Analysis

New AI-augmented product family delivers relationship and risk intelligence to help correctional agencies enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies today announced the launch of ViaPath Insights™, a new umbrella suite of AI-powered analysis capabilities designed specifically for corrections environments. As the first product in this suite, Insights in Command brings next-generation messaging analysis directly into the ViaPath Command platform, helping corrections agencies operate safer facilities, reduce manual workload, and proactively identify potential threats within incarcerated individuals' communications.

ViaPath Insights reflects ViaPath's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, responsible AI technology to its correctional partners.

"Correctional facilities are tasked with maintaining safety and security in an increasingly complex communications landscape," said Deb Alderson, CEO at ViaPath Technologies. "With the launch of ViaPath Insights as our AI intelligence umbrella, and Insights in Command as its first product, we're giving staff AI-augmented visibility into risk, while keeping humans in control. It's about empowering agencies with trusted, actionable intelligence that supports safer, smarter corrections."

AI-Augmented Intelligence for Safer Facilities

Insights in Command, the first product under the ViaPath Insights umbrella, scans message histories between incarcerated individuals and their contacts to identify patterns that may signal threats, illegal activity, or behavioral shifts. It then delivers instant AI-powered summaries and risk indicators so staff can quickly see where to focus their attention.

"Only a small percentage of correctional communications contain intelligence that indicates a threat, but for investigators, identifying those threats can be like finding a needle in a haystack," said Christopher Ditto, Vice President of Research and Development at ViaPath Technologies. "ViaPath delivered over 700 million messages between incarcerated adults and their outside contacts in 2025 – over 22 per second – so this new capability is expected to have a large impact on public safety."

Insights in Command supports detection across high-risk categories, including:

Gang activity

Contraband planning

Threats and intimidation

Human trafficking

Escape planning

Coded and obfuscated language.

By surfacing risk earlier, Insights in Command can help staff intervene proactively—before issues escalate.

Built-In Multilingual Translation and Contextual Analysis

As part of the ViaPath Insights family, Insights in Command is built to keep up with correctional communications that often span multiple languages, dialects, and slang by:

Translating 100+ languages and dialects, including slang and hybrid patterns

Providing rapid contextual analysis so staff can quickly gauge severity and intent

Delivering concise AI-generated summaries that turn complex conversations into clear, actionable insights.

The outputs generated by Insights in Command are informational tools designed to support, not replace, human judgment and standard investigative procedures.

Privacy-First, Trust-Grade AI

ViaPath Insights—including Insights in Command—is engineered with security, privacy, and governance at its core.

Human-in-the-loop oversight and facility-governed policies ensure AI-augmented intelligence always aligns with agency protocols and oversight standards.

"Trust is foundational," added Alderson. "With ViaPath Insights, we've paired rigorous privacy protections with powerful AI, so agencies can be confident their data is secure, and staff remain firmly in control."

Embedded Efficiency—With Zero Friction

Because Insights in Command is embedded directly into ViaPath Command, staff can start using it immediately:

No setup, integration, or extra licensing costs for Command customers

No disruption to existing workflows—Insights in Command appears within standard message review

Less manual review time, allowing staff to prioritize the highest‑risk communications while maintaining human oversight.

This can help agencies better allocate resources, streamline investigations, and address the most critical threats more efficiently.

"ViaPath Insights, and our first product, Insights in Command, is more than a feature—it reflects our long-term commitment to safer, smarter corrections," said Alderson. "We're proud to deliver AI that responds to the real needs of corrections professionals and the communities they protect."

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com .

