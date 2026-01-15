ViaPath Technologies and The Change Companies Partner to Transform Behavior Change Programs in Corrections

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with The Change Companies, a leader in behavioral health and justice system programming. Through this collaboration, the highly regarded Atlas platform, powered by Interactive Journaling®, can be directly integrated into ViaPath's secure tablets in correctional facilities nationwide. The [Atlas platform's] approach, grounded in evidence-based practices such as cognitive behavioral therapy and motivational interviewing, can provide incarcerated individuals with structured writing tools for self-reflection, behavior change, and recovery support, including managing both addiction and mental health challenges.

In response to the ongoing challenges faced by correctional agencies, including workforce shortages and the need for effective programming, this innovative partnership provides a scalable solution. By offering digital access to evidence-based behavioral health, reentry preparation, and life skills programs, facilities can alleviate staff pressure while ensuring participants engage in meaningful, prosocial activities.

"At ViaPath Technologies, our mission has always been to empower incarcerated individuals with meaningful tools for rehabilitation and successful reentry," said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. "By bringing The Change Companies' Atlas platform to our secure tablets, we're expanding access to evidence-based programming that makes a real difference — not just for facility safety and efficiency, but for the long-term success of the individuals we serve. We're proud to partner with The Change Companies to help create brighter futures for returning citizens and safer communities for all."

With tablets deployed in nearly 2,000 facilities nationwide, ViaPath Technologies leads in correctional technology. Our devices empower incarcerated individuals with secure communication options, educational programs, vocational training, and other essential resources. The addition of Atlas further enhances the offerings, enabling facilities to implement proven recidivism reduction programs without overburdening staff or incurring significant additional costs.

"By making Atlas available directly on ViaPath tablets, we're giving incarcerated individuals 24/7 access to tools that promote reflection, skill-building, and preparation for reentry," said Nico Gimenez, Co-CEO of The Change Companies. "We're proud to be entering a partnership that can create not only safer, more pro-social facilities, but healthier communities where returned citizens have the skills, they need to be successful on the outside."

A recent 30-day pilot of Atlas in a self-directed, tablet-based format showcased the potential benefits of this integration. Over 1,500 participants engaged with the program across four facilities, with survey results indicating that 100 percent found the curriculum beneficial, and 83 percent reported progress toward their treatment goals.

"By expanding access to proven programs, we are not only working towards creating safer correctional environments, but also contributing to the development of healthier communities," Alderson added.

Atlas provides a diverse array of curricula, including anger management, reentry preparation, substance use intervention, parenting, financial literacy, and career exploration. Participants engage in structured writing exercises designed to enhance self-awareness and decision-making skills, supplemented by audio and video resources that further enrich the learning experience.

Correctional leaders recognize that digital programming delivers far more than convenience. With immediate access to programming at their fingertips, incarcerated individuals can reduce idle time, improve behavioral management, and contribute to safer, more positive environments. These benefits extend beyond the walls of correctional facilities, aiding successful reentry efforts and fostering safer communities.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com .

About The Change Companies

The Change Companies is the developer of Interactive Journaling®, an evidence-based practice recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). For over 35 years, The Change Companies has supported behavior change across addiction treatment, corrections, behavioral health, and community settings. Atlas, its digital behavioral health platform, expands access to these resources, offering individualized and engaging programming to justice-involved and treatment populations nationwide.

