ViaPath Technologies Expands Partnership with CypherWorx to Advance Corrections Officer Training Nationwide

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies, the leader in corrections technology solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with CypherWorx, a trusted leader in eLearning solutions, to deliver more comprehensive training resources for corrections officers and staff across the United States. This initiative enhances ongoing efforts to promote safety, professionalism, and continued education in the corrections environment.

Through the secure, corrections-focused CypherWorx Learning Management System (LMS), officers and staff will gain access to an extensive catalog of free eLearning courses and resources. The training will be delivered via a URL accessible on all personal devices, enabling users to learn at their convenience from anywhere, providing maximum flexibility and accessibility. The content is specifically curated to address the unique needs of corrections personnel, focusing on core topics such as:

Legal foundations & incarcerated person rights

Security procedures & contraband control

Inmate supervision & classification

Emergency response & crisis management

Communication & report writing

Health & safety, including first aid and suicide prevention

Professional ethics & appropriate use of force

"Our expanded partnership will offer innovative, high-quality training that supports the professional development and safety of corrections teams," said Deb Alderson, CEO at ViaPath Technologies. "This collaboration ensures that the essential skills needed in today's corrections environment are accessible anywhere, anytime."

Since the partnership's inception, more than 10.8 million free training hours have been delivered across 668 corrections facilities via ViaPath tablets to incarcerated individuals. ViaPath's advanced platform empowers corrections agencies to provide targeted training, track progress, and ensure compliance with security standards. To further support education continuity and positive reentry outcomes, all incarcerated participants receive free post-release access to the LMS for up to one year.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with ViaPath Technologies to bring high-quality learning opportunities to facilities staff and incarcerated individuals across the country," said Paul Cypher, CEO at CypherWorx. "Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to reduce recidivism, and together we are making that opportunity more accessible than ever. This renewed partnership strengthens our shared commitment to supporting safer facilities and brighter futures."

This expanded partnership demonstrates ViaPath Technologies' commitment to delivering transformative solutions for corrections systems nationwide.

