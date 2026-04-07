ViaPath Technologies Selects Blackboard to Enhance Reentry Through Education

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a leader in technology solutions for the corrections industry, today announced it has selected Blackboard® LMS—one of the most widely used and trusted learning platforms in education—to power its expanded digital education offerings in corrections facilities nationwide. Having delivered more than 55.4 million hours of e-learning to justice-impacted learners, ViaPath is partnering with Blackboard to broaden the reach and impact of its programs and advance its mission to help incarcerated individuals succeed as they reenter their communities.

Through this collaboration, ViaPath Technologies will integrate capabilities from Blackboard Learn into its existing secure platform to expand high-quality educational opportunities for incarcerated learners. Corrections facilities will be able to offer a broader range of programs—including GED preparation, vocational training, and accredited college courses delivered in partnership with local providers—using the same professional-grade tools that schools and training organizations worldwide rely on.

Designed specifically for closed-network environments, the integrated solution enables instructors to design and deliver secure digital courses while maintaining strict safety and security controls. Administrators gain real-time visibility into learner progress and overall program effectiveness. This ensures incarcerated students can safely access educational resources without exposure to the open internet, while enabling institutions to monitor, measure, and continually improve program outcomes.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools we have for breaking the cycle of incarceration," said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. "Our partnership with Blackboard allows us to meet this moment by leveraging a secure digital learning platform. Our mission is to continue to empower incarcerated individuals to advance their educational goals and improve post-release outcomes, ultimately supporting successful reintegration into their communities."

Key features of the Blackboard integration include:

Course Delivery & Management : Instructors can easily upload structured courses, lessons, videos, assignments, and assessments.

: Instructors can easily upload structured courses, lessons, videos, assignments, and assessments. Secure Access : Supports delivery in restricted environments to ensure security and privacy are maintained.

: Supports delivery in restricted environments to ensure security and privacy are maintained. Custom Content : Facilities can offer a wide range of educational programs tailored to individual needs.

: Facilities can offer a wide range of educational programs tailored to individual needs. Tracking & Reporting : Staff can monitor learner progress and assessment results to support compliance and program improvement.

: Staff can monitor learner progress and assessment results to support compliance and program improvement. Multi-Format Support: The platform supports text, video, audio, and interactive learning activities to accommodate different learning styles.

This collaboration reflects a broader shift in how ViaPath Technologies continues to advance the role of education as a proven driver of rehabilitation and reduced recidivism. For families waiting on the other side, for employers looking for talent, and for communities absorbing the impact of reentry every day, this is what progress looks like.

"Education plays a critical role in helping individuals transform their lives and build a foundation for lasting success after incarceration," said Bryna Dash, executive vice president of corporate and government at Blackboard. "We are proud to collaborate with ViaPath Technologies to extend the capabilities of Blackboard Learn into secure corrections environments, helping expand access to meaningful education that prepares learners for life after incarceration and supports stronger communities."

For more information about ViaPath Technologies and its ongoing efforts to support reentry through educational programs, please visit www.viapath.com.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. The company is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

About Blackboard

Blackboard provides a secure learning management system designed to deliver digital education and training across a variety of environments, including higher education, workforce training, and correctional education programs. Blackboard Learn supports accessible course delivery, assessment, collaboration, and reporting in secure and scalable environments. For more information, please visit https://www.blackboard.com/government

SOURCE ViaPath Technologies