Viasat Joins Connectbase Platform to Offer Comprehensive Satellite Connectivity Solutions for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Across the U.S.

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, a global communications company, has joined the Connectbase platform to extend its high-quality satellite-based business internet services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States, including unserved and underserved regions. This partnership is set to provide new sales opportunities for channel partners, driving growth and business optimization.

Viasat business internet delivers reliable connectivity to SMBs, particularly in areas lacking adequate terrestrial-based broadband services. Through the Connectbase collaboration, Viasat further demonstrates its dedication to empowering sales partners, expanding their reach, and boosting their success potential. Viasat business internet plans include optimized VoIP traffic, unlimited data during office hours, built-in Wi-Fi, professional installation, and business-class support.

Viasat's integration into the Connectbase platform will allow sales partners to easily access Viasat's business internet plans, enabling SMBs nationwide to tap into high-speed, reliable connectivity. Even in the most remote areas where fiber and traditional internet access is unavailable, Viasat's high-speed connectivity offers access to critical digital tools enabling businesses to boost operations. Alongside primary connectivity solutions, Viasat also offers backup services for SMBs, providing business continuity during outages, providing peace of mind for business owners.

"Viasat remains fully committed to strengthening our relationships with sales partners. This commitment is exemplified through our recent collaboration, which presents new opportunities through the utilization of the Connectbase platform," said Tessley Smith, Channel Chief, Viasat. "By leveraging the powerful tool of Connectbase and tapping into their extensive network of buyers and agents, we are able to further expand our reach and deliver enhanced value to our valued business clients."

About Connectbase:

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 300 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

