Viasat Makes Connectivity in Mexico More Accessible; Introduces Simplified Payment Options at OXXO Convenience Stores Nationwide

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has made accessing Viasat's internet service easier for consumers and businesses across Mexico by offering new simplified payment options—now available at OXXO's 21,000 convenience stores across Mexico.

According to PYMNTS.com 'Global Cash Index™ Americas Edition', cash spending by consumer and small and medium businesses (SMB) make up approximately 90 percent of all transactions in Mexico. With Viasat's new payment options, consumers and businesses who were previously unable to engage in non-cash financial transactions due to lack of credit, access to bank accounts and credit cards, will now have the ability to make cash payments for Viasat's internet service at participating OXXO convenience stores.

Since 2019, Viasat has successfully deployed its fast and reliable internet service across the country, using satellite connectivity to deliver affordable internet service to residential and SMB customers in areas that previously had no access to fiber or cable infrastructure. Viasat's Mexico internet service uses bandwidth from its ViaSat-2 satellite to deliver affordable, high-quality internet connectivity with speeds up to 50 Mbps.

Kevin Cohen, general manager of Viasat's Latin American fixed broadband business added, "We're focused on making access to the internet simple, fast and convenient for everyone across Mexico. By offering a cash payment option we can help create digital and social inclusion for consumers and businesses, even in the hardest-to-reach locations. As a result, people that were previously excluded from participating in the digital economy are now able to access our reliable internet service by simply paying cash at any of OXXO's 21,000 participating convenient stores."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

