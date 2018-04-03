VIAVI Announces Velocity Partner Program Award Winners

The VIAVI Velocity Partner Program, which received a 5-Star rating in the CRN® 2018 Partner Program Guide, is built on a strong technology foundation and backed by a commitment to a best-in-class partner model. The program empowers a global network of channel partners, resellers and distributors with incentives, promotions and tools to grow business amid industry migration to cloud, virtualization and software-defined networking.

Reaching the Pinnacle

Tecnous, a Velocity Elite Solution Partner, is a leading provider of solutions to telecommunications service providers, cable MSOs and manufacturers in Argentina. The company's history with VIAVI began in 1983. While Tecnous is mainly focused on service providers, cable operators and manufacturers, they are experiencing growth in new markets including government, contractors and enterprise. Working together, Tecnous and VIAVI have expanded opportunity in Argentina through multiple initiatives, such as securing multiple large contracts for 100G and 10G test equipment and OTDRs, and implementing the sixth-largest installation in the world of the OneExpert CATV platform with StrataSync.

"Tecnous is honored to receive the VIAVI Pinnacle Award, validating our success in building win-win relationships with most of the leading network operators and contractors in Argentina," said Marcelo Ruggiero, Vice President, Tecnous. "After many years working together, I believe that Tecnous and VIAVI have a strong reputation for delivering exceptional products with superior customer on-site support throughout Argentina."

TMG, a Velocity Elite Solution Partner, services every state across Australia with a focus on the major telco contractor market. TMG specializes in VIAVI copper, HFC, fiber-optic and transmission testing technologies. TMG has worked with VIAVI (and previously JDSU) for six years, and together they have conducted many training workshops and participated in industry events which resulted in leads creation, sales opportunities and sales wins. In 2017, TMG participated in the BICSI South Pacific Conference to raise the profile of VIAVI in the Enterprise and Data Center markets. Most recently, TMG brought VIAVI product demonstrations to the Tool Box Day of a partner responsible for the rollout of the HFC network in Australia.

"We are pleased to receive the Pinnacle Award in recognition of our work together that has built strong client relationships and won new business. The support from the VIAVI team, as well as marketing development funds, has enabled us to obtain new leads by participating in trade shows and to reach out to contractors through training roadshows," said Paul Taylor, National Business Development Manager, TMG. "We share a common goal with VIAVI and are committed to delivering outstanding products backed up with excellent customer service."

"Congratulations to our Pinnacle Award recipients Tecnous and TMG for their excellent achievements," said Frank Griffith, Global Director of Channels, VIAVI Solutions. "Velocity Partners are essential to realizing the VIAVI vision and growth strategy. We are committed to investing in our community of dedicated and capable partners to win, grow and prosper together, supporting customers with the VIAVI end-to-end networking portfolio."

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Solution Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

US Media Inquiries:

Sonus PR for VIAVI Solutions

Micah Warren

+1 (609) 247-6525

viavi@sonuspr.com

EMEA Media Inquiries:

Sonus PR for VIAVI Solutions

Chevaan Seresinhe

+44 20 3751 0330

viavi@sonuspr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-announces-velocity-partner-program-award-winners-300622961.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

http://www.viavisolutions.com

