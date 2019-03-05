VIAVI Announces Velocity Partner Program Award Winners

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced winners of the company's Velocity Partner Program Pinnacle Award for 2018: Savitri Telecom Services and The Telenco Group. Velocity Pinnacle Award winners are the highest performing channel partners as measured by their recent financial performance.

"Congratulations to our Pinnacle Award recipients, Savitri and Telenco, for their outstanding achievements in 2018," said Barry Johnson, Vice President of Global Channels, VIAVI. "Savitri and Telenco are great representatives of the shared vision and growth strategy we have with partners. We are fully committed to our global community of dedicated partners and are focused on creating innovative ways to help them grow and prosper, while empowering their customers with the VIAVI portfolio of products and services."

Reaching the Pinnacle

Savitri Telecom Services (STS) is a Velocity Elite Solution Partner with 20 years' experience serving markets across India. STS is a leading ISO 9001:2008 certified company with a broad portfolio of products, services and solutions in the telecom field. STS has a strong focus on vertical markets including test, measurement and technology solutions, manufacturing, repair and calibration, project/EPC, O&M, infrastructure, and leasing of test and measurement instruments. Throughout the two decades that STS has worked with VIAVI, the two companies have shared a commitment to delivering outstanding products backed up with excellent customer service.

"We are pleased to receive the Pinnacle Award. The recognition of Savitri as a Pinnacle awardee is the culmination of the teamwork where Savitri and VIAVI share a common goal to dominate the market," said Mr. Ravi Shankar Rai, Chief Executive Officer for STS. "With VIAVI's continued support, we hope to create new markets and reach greater heights."

The Telenco Group, a Velocity Elite Solution Partner, has worked with VIAVI since 2013. Telenco provides a large range of products and services to telcos, contractors and public utilities in France and Africa. The requirement for maintaining copper local loop and the fast deployment of fiber networks explains the rapid growth of Telenco, which currently employs more than 250 people. Telenco has registered a great number of business successes selling VIAVI OTDRs, OneExpert and MTS-5800 solutions to large accounts and small business customers. Telenco also offers a wide range of services that differentiate the company from its competitors as a global supplier. To learn more, visit Telenco in Booth # S36 at FTTH Conference 2019.

"We are very proud to receive this prestigious VIAVI Pinnacle Award, and are convinced the technical expertise and team effort with VIAVI are the keys to succeeding in the growing telecoms industry," said Thierry Julienne, General Manager of Services, Telenco. "We are confident that Telenco has built a company profile which should help to expand further its market penetration in Europe and Africa."

The VIAVI Velocity Partner Program Pinnacle Award is a key benefit of the Velocity Partner Program, which has received a 5-Star rating in the CRN® Partner Program Guide. The program empowers a global network of channel partners, resellers and distributors with incentives, promotions and tools to grow business amid industry migration to cloud, virtualization and software-defined networking.

Visit VIAVI in Booth #S02 at FTTH Conference 2019, March 12–14 in Amsterdam.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

