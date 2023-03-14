VIAVI AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set Approved For Use On Boeing Commercial Aircraft

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set has been approved for use on all Boeing commercial aircraft where the IFR4000 and IFR6000 had previously been approved.

The AVX-10K is used for performance verification and troubleshooting of airborne systems during installation, maintenance and required bi-annual checks. The single device combines the communication, navigation and surveillance test features of the VIAVI IFR4000 and IFR6000. With test capabilities ranging from a quick system auto-test to in-depth troubleshooting, the versatile AVX-10K can be used for maintenance needs in the cockpit and anywhere around the aircraft.

The AVX-10K has met Boeing's requirements for equivalency with the IFR4000 and IFR6000, and has been assigned "AVX-10K" as the Part Number for AMM listing. Fixed-base operator (FBO), avionics and airframe manufacturer, or maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities can request VIAVI AVX-10K specification comparison documents here. While AMM updates are in process, operators and maintainers may contact Boeing in the following ways to confirm the Part Number and AMM reference:

Email [email protected]

Send a service request via Boeing Communication Systems

Submit a request via the local Boeing representative.

"With the AVX-10K, VIAVI has combined multiple avionics tests in a single, easy-to-use device, reducing the cost of ownership and maximizing technicians' productivity," said Guy Hill, Director of Avionics Test Products for VIAVI. "We are pleased that it has been recognized for its intuitive design, comprehensive test capability and seamless integration with our cloud-based VIAVI StrataSync system for asset and report management, and that our customers can see immediate benefit for their aircraft maintenance needs."

VIAVI offers a broad portfolio of avionics test solutions, delivering reliable R&D, flight line, factory and return-to-service test solutions to the avionics market for more than 40 years. To learn more about the new AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set, watch this short video.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

