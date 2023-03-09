VIAVI Chosen as Test Equipment Supplier for Auray's New OTIC and Security Lab in Taiwan

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that its TM500 and TeraVM validation solutions have been selected by Auray for its new open testing and integration center (OTIC) and security lab in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. The Auray OTIC is the first of its kind in Taiwan to be approved by the O-RAN ALLIANCE.

Auray currently has one security lab located in Taoyuan City, with the new security lab in Kaohsiung scheduled to open on March 9, 2023. The new lab will use VIAVI's TM500 and TeraVM to facilitate end-to-end testing and validation. VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz already support several OTICs with their joint solution for O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) conformance testing, and last year helped facilitate Auray's O-RAN conformance certification for international markets.

An OTIC provides a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment, ensuring that both equipment and function conform to O-RAN specifications. Auray will be supporting vendors and operators seeking to test and certify conformance with O-RAN standards, verify interoperability, and measure performance metrics. The company offers services such as open radio network testing, information transforming integration and testing, test case development, and O-RAN validation. As an independent third-party laboratory, its test and measurement equipment will include UE/UEs emulators, O-RU emulators, O-DU emulators, and emulated core and signal generators/analyzers.

VIAVI offers the most comprehensive test suite on the market for lab validation, field deployment, and service assurance of O-RAN networks. With vast experience in validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, VIAVI enables testing on-premises, in the cloud, or as a service.

"We're confident we made the right choice with VIAVI, and appreciate their support in maximizing the potential of our test and integration lab," commented Casper Tsai, Security Department Director, Auray. "We will continue to provide the means for vendors around the world to test, verify and certify their equipment for O-RAN networks to the highest standard, and VIAVI's technology is a core part of that effort."

Based on its leading position in validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, the VIAVI test suite will give Auray the confidence it needs to support the requirements of O-RAN applications from all over the world. End-to-end testing of the O-RAN is enabled by the TM500 Network Tester, TM500 O-RU Tester, TeraVM RIC Test, and TeraVM Core Emulator.

"The O-RAN community is gathering momentum, not least due to the certification and badging program recently announced by the O-RAN ALLIANCE," commented Jonus Chen, Vice President, Greater China, VIAVI. "VIAVI is very much on the front lines of this movement, now supporting certifications in OTICs around the world. That's a responsibility we take great pride in, and we're looking forward to working with Auray following the opening of their new security lab in Taiwan."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions