VIAVI Chosen To Test 5G For Brazilian Spectrum Auction

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced it is working with Brazil's national telecommunications agency (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações, ANATEL) to evaluate and test 5G-suitable spectrum ahead of auctions that will take place in 2020. The planned auction is the biggest in the history of ANATEL and will involve the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 2.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequency bands.

Unlike many national spectrum auctions, ANATEL does not plan to generate revenue from the bids. Instead, it will seek investment commitments from bidders with deadlines for network implementation, as well as coverage and capacity goals that must be met. When the auction is complete, ANATEL will continue monitoring and supervising development of subsequent networks using test and measurement equipment from VIAVI.

To ensure the full use of the frequency bands for 5G deployments, ANATEL is evaluating coexistence between IMT-2020 (International Mobile Telecommunication system), analog TV signals and satellite digital television reception systems in various frequency ranges. Peculiarities in frequency spectrum distribution in Brazil also necessitate spectral analysis of 5G new radio (NR) access technology. The VIAVI CellAdvisor portfolio of base station analyzers is being used to measure and troubleshoot 4G LTE TDD and 5G NR signals.

"The auction in Brazil represents a tremendous opportunity for operators in the region," said Luiz Cesar Oliveira, Vice President, Americas, VIAVI. "ANATEL's approach of bringing in a 5G test and measurement leader like VIAVI early in the process is commendable and worthy of emulation in other territories. Data, video and the Internet of Things (IoT) will likely spur massive growth in the number of devices using Brazilian airwaves over the next several years, making it critical for auctioned frequencies to be able to handle the expected requirements from 5G."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

