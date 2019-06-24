VIAVI Delivers Wireless and Optical Test Solutions to China Mobile, Accelerating 5G Commercialization

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the company has provided industry-leading 5G wireless and optical test solutions to China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator. As a preferred vendor, VIAVI has worked closely with the operator since early 2018 to test the performance and capability of next-generation infrastructure to further the commercial adoption of 5G technology.

During R&D test of wireless network equipment in the 5G Phase I project launched by China Mobile recently, VIAVI supported China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) in validating 5G base station performance using the VIAVI TM500 Network Tester. The TM500 is used by network equipment manufacturers and service providers worldwide for testing complicated lab cases, including 5G multi-UE peak throughput testing, up to UL 8 layers and DL 16 layers.

In addition, VIAVI is collaborating with China Mobile to support development of Slicing Packet Network (SPN) with FlexE interface technology for 5G transport networks. Since 2018, VIAVI has developed SPN features in the ONT-600 QFlex Module based on China Mobile specifications as proposed for standardization by the ITU-T. At the recent OptiNet China Conference, the ONT-600 QFLEX Module was used by China Mobile in a 5G multi-vendor bearing network interoperability test, fully demonstrating the technical advantages of SPN technology for high bandwidth, low latency, ultra-high precision synchronization, flexible management and control.

"With 55 commercial networks expected by the end of 2019, this is the year the promise of 5G becomes reality. Next-generation network performance is expected to transcend today's expectations for coverage, speed and latency, delivering a truly transformational experience," said Oleg Khaykin, President and CEO of VIAVI. "Through close collaboration with committed market leaders such as China Mobile, VIAVI is helping to advance technology standards and launch the era of 5G mass adoption in China and around the world."

The VIAVI Lab To Field portfolio enables complete 5G lifecycle testing — from wrap-around base station validation and IoT emulation in the lab, to verification in the field and beyond for optimum performance and service assurance for 5G networks. This industry-leading family of network testing and assurance solutions includes:

TM500 Network Tester – Considered the standard for lab validation as experienced by end users across multiple cells and different radio access technologies. The TM500 Network Tester is in use with almost every base station manufacturer across the world.

TeraVM 5G Core Emulator – The first mobile core emulator solution compliant with both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 3GPP standards. It enables complete, end-to-end 5G base station testing and validation, simplifying the development lifecycle of gNodeB (gNB) base stations for a more agile, 3GPP-compliant network.

CellAdvisor 5G Base Station Analyzer – The next-generation field equipment for mobile service providers worldwide, and the first true 5G base station analyzer to support large-scale deployments.

NITRO Mobile and NITRO GEO – Built on a real-time intelligence platform for analytics and assurance, VIAVI NITRO™ Mobile captures, locates, and analyzes all mobile events across the RF, RAN, xHaul and core. NITRO GEO captures, locates, stores and analyzes data from all subscriber events, giving operators a rich source of app-aware insight to further improve network performance and optimize user experience.

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai, to be held June 26-28, VIAVI will showcase its Lab To Field 5G network testing and assurance portfolio in booth #B98, Hall N2. Contact VIAVI for more information or to schedule a meeting.

