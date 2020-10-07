VIAVI Enhances Broad Testing Portfolio for Optical Lab, Production and Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced new test and measurement offerings for optical lab, production and manufacturing environments, enhancing the industry's most complete line of photonic test modules.

As optical network data rates per wavelength are reaching limits, component and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) are challenged to push the boundaries of innovation in infrastructure design. New solutions from VIAVI are critical for engineers that are designing and manufacturing these new technologies to address the most pressing problems facing service providers — ranging from 400G+ coherent modules, integrated silicon photonics, and ROADM components to accelerated fiber connectivity demand for PON, 5G and hyperscale data center networks.

VIAVI has released six major enhancements to the LightDirectTM family of modules for their award-winning MAP-300 test platform, which was introduced last year, with specific focus on supporting coherent module and silicon photonics test applications.

New high power, C+L band, continuously tunable laser module, the mTLS-C1 , the most compact on the market for its performance class .

, the most compact on the market for its performance class Six new CW source types added to mSRC-C2 supporting all telecom telemetry wavelengths and critical new O-band additions, with both 1310nm DFB and high-power O-band broadband SLED now supported.

supporting all telecom telemetry wavelengths and critical new O-band additions, with both 1310nm DFB and high-power O-band broadband SLED now supported. New variable back reflection module, the mVBR-C1 , to support the requirements of the recent OIF specification for 400G-ZR.

, to support the requirements of the recent OIF specification for 400G-ZR. Two new variants of the mPCX-C1 , a full O-band version and a high-speed polarization scrambler, for manufacturing applications requiring only simple polarization scrambling.

, a full O-band version and a high-speed polarization scrambler, for manufacturing applications requiring only simple polarization scrambling. Significant feature enhancements to the mVOA-C1 module to support hardware triggers for LOS calibration, millisecond resolution disruption test modes, and new power control modes using external Optical Power Meters (OPMs).

module to support hardware triggers for LOS calibration, millisecond resolution disruption test modes, and new power control modes using external Optical Power Meters (OPMs). A new MPO and high-power integrating sphere for the mOPM-C1 along with the first release of OPMScope on MAP-300, converting a chassis of power meters into a powerful multi-channel logging and transient capture system.

VIAVI is releasing three new fiber connectivity manufacturing solutions designed to optimize quality, productivity and capital utilization:

The VIAVI CleanBlastPRO is the next generation in automated connector end-face cleaning systems, offering new features and capabilities to ensure clean end-faces for both single and multi-fiber connectors for the utmost in reliability and repeatability. Using a non-contact cleaning method with the industry's most trusted and effective solvent, CleanBlastPRO delivers streamlined productivity workflows and a 9X cost saving over traditional contact-based consumable cleaning methods.

New time-saving measurement modes have been added to the MAP-300 Passive Component/ Connector Test (PCT) optical test system. The new VIAVI FastIL mode enables a user to measure the insertion loss (IL) of a 12 fiber MPO in under four seconds, representing a time savings of 20 to 40 percent. New data management utilities seamlessly integrate into the PCT-Control Center application, and greatly simplify the creation of html-based reports.

In addition, the MAP-300 based mSWS Swept Wavelength System integrates a new, modular higher power swept laser, the mSWS-A2SLS. Already the lowest cost of ownership test solution for volume ROADM component manufacturing, the new modular laser enables a 50 percent reduction in rack space, up to 20 percent cycle time improvement and a further 30 percent reduction in the total cost of ownership when leveraging the open platform software interface and distributed architecture, all while maintaining current measurement performance.

"In today's complex network landscape, manufacturers face new challenges to address increased demand for production volume, performance and compliance with new industry standards," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "As the industry quickly evolves, we work closely with industry-leading manufacturers to provide the tools they need for development of next-generation technologies, continuing more than 30 years of innovation in photonic and fiber optic test to ensure a seamless transition to high-efficiency volume manufacturing."

