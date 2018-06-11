VIAVI Introduces Industry's Smallest Handheld Network Tester for Next-Generation Mobile and Cable Networks

Emerging network architectures require precise timing to synchronize distributed equipment, such as with the IEEE 1588v2 Precision Timing Protocol. This applies to mobile networks with distributed 5G radios interoperating with LTE macro cells, in cable networks where distributed Remote PHY devices (RPD) require synchronization for proper DOCSIS functionality, and in utility networks for the synchronization of distributed power transmission equipment. In all cases, ensuring that equipment is properly synchronized is critical for high-quality network operation, yet this is becoming more difficult to achieve due to growing complexity and convergence.

In order to help service providers and their contractors simplify testing of these complex technologies, the T-BERD/MTS 5882 portable solution covers a broad range of tests in an automated workflow. This lightweight, versatile tool significantly reduces time in the field for technicians of all skill levels across hybrid workforces.

The move to 5G, Remote PHY and other distributed technologies means even more stringent synchronization targets must be met to prevent service degradation. Based on VIAVI's leadership in fiber and communications network testing, and the company's collaboration with Tier-1 service providers, the T-BERD/MTS 5882 solution addresses these critical requirements. This instrument is optimized for fiber characterization, multi-protocol service activation, troubleshooting and maintenance across mobile, cable and power utility networks. Key features include:

Built on the proven platform of the T-BERD/MTS 5800, making it the smallest instrument in its category in the industry

Support for emerging and legacy network protocols such as Ethernet, CPRI, eCPRI, OTN, and PDH

Built-in GNSS receiver

Enhanced diagnostics for microwave backhaul installation and maintenance

Extended battery life and fast battery recharge

Job Manager application that consolidates and automates testing and reporting, resulting in industry-leading job accuracy and timely completion in around 30 minutes.

"With this one solution, VIAVI is delivering on the promise of two major industry trends – the evolution of networks to deliver Gigabit speed to the end user, and greater workforce efficiency through automation," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI Solutions. "The T-BERD/MTS 5882 supports the more advanced requirements of 5G and Remote PHY, enabling technicians and contractors of all skill levels to complete their work quickly and accurately. It's an essential tool for mobile, cable, and utility network operators."

