VIAVI Launches Observer Threat Forensics for NetSecOps with Advanced Retrospective Analysis

Creates unified view of the organization, eliminates noise or data gaps, and allows retrospective analysis across network, application and user domains

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has announced its Observer Threat Forensics solution with an advanced retrospective analysis capability. Observer Threat Forensics will be showcased at VIAVI's booth N5484 at the RSA Conference from March 23-26 in San Francisco, CA.

The industry is shifting away from siloed network and security operations teams to a converged NetSecOps structure to close critical gaps in incident responses and strengthen resilience. Designed to increase visibility across operational teams, Observer Threat Forensics helps organizations identify potential vulnerabilities including post-detection analyses of a breach, the intrusion point and the exposed data.

Observer Threat Forensics is built on VIAVI's heritage in network operation management, combined with secure network infrastructure and threat intelligence powered by CrowdStrike®. It brings together packet insights, flow data and log telemetry into a unified NetSecOps workflow, as well as retrospective forensic capability. Additionally, the platform unites site, application, network and UC views into a simple, easy-to-read user dashboard that gives a complete view of the organization's end-user experience, as well as performance issues and their root causes.

In the State of the Network study from VIAVI, 79 percent of the 750 responding CIOs and CISOs wanted convergence, believing the existing siloed model was ill-suited to modern networks and lacked key visibility, which could introduce risk. However, just 27 percent of the organizations surveyed have started to make the move.

"That two-thirds of those wanting to switch still have not done so highlights the challenges organizations face when transitioning to a converged operational framework," said Chris Labac, Vice President and General Manager, Network Performance and Threat Solutions, VIAVI. "VIAVI's Observer Threat Forensics leverages common datasets already collected for our network performance monitoring platform. Because the network traffic, enriched flow data, and metadata are already there, NetOps and SecOps can use the same data to gain performance insights and investigate security threats. We've built in an advanced array of NetSecOps functions that together give better awareness of the situation across the entire enterprise, eliminate noise and close the data gaps."

"Security and network teams can no longer operate in silos – because adversaries don't," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. "By integrating CrowdStrike's real-time adversary intelligence into VIAVI's deep network visibility, organizations gain the context they need to quickly investigate incidents, understand impact and stop breaches across domains. Together, we're helping customers unify NetSecOps workflows with the adversary intelligence required to outpace modern threats."

VIAVI will be demonstrating Observer Threat Forensics at the RSA Conference as part of its solution portfolio across the NetSecOps lifecycle, from pre-deployment security and performance validation to live threat forensics. Chris Labac and Yury German, Senior Product Manager, will present NetSecOps: Network Visibility for Stronger Security and Performance at the RSAC Insights Theater at 1:30 PM PT on March 24. VIAVI will also showcase CyberFlood security and network application performance testing at its booth.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE VIAVI Solutions