VIAVI Presents Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Demonstration Hosted by Amazon Web Services

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced participation in a demonstration of 5G and beyond wireless network management showcasing energy-efficient and low-power cell environments that maintain or improve user experience. Hosted by AWS, the demonstration will take place in the AWS Village at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, at MWC 2023.

The demonstration addresses a real-world use case for O-RAN, leveraging VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test and rApps on a non-real time RIC, with AWS hosting. The demonstration will show how the RIC takes feeds from the RAN and uses rApps to make decisions to optimize RAN management. TeraVM RIC Test emulates the RAN (UEs, O-RU, O-DU, O-CU) and provides RAN scenarios, including cell power usage to the RIC, thereby helping train the rApps on real scenarios. As an example, a combination of traffic steering and energy efficiency rApps apply AI and Machine Learning for traffic steering around different cells, and then determine how to best keep the cells operating at as low power as possible without reducing user experience or in many cases, making it better.

"The VIAVI cloud vision works with industry to improve time-to-revenue and time-to-market through partnership on the delivery of, and transition to, cloud-based networks and integration. Working with AWS, we enable service in the cloud – through both our cloud-based solutions and as part of their cloud workflow," said Sameh Yamany, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "As this partner demonstration shows, we will enable an industry equipped to leverage VIAVI capabilities with fully validated, provisioned, and observable networks that are ready to go when the cloud is turned up in any use case."

Leveraging its RANtoCore™ heritage, VIAVI offers the most comprehensive test suite on the market for lab validation, field deployment and service assurance of O-RAN networks. With vast experience validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, VIAVI allows any node – O-RU, O-DU, O-CU, RIC and Core – and complete end-to-end testing to be performed on premise, in the cloud or as a service. The suite of Cloud RANtoCore Solutions available on AWS includes RIC Test, Core Emulator, Core Test, O-CU Test, O-DU Test and Cloud UE. VIAVI has previously participated in demonstrations as a member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Telecom Infra Project (TIP).

Beyond TeraVM, the VIAVI portfolio includes a growing line of cloud-hosted and cloud-enabling solutions that help keep customers' business moving before, during, and after migration to the cloud. This includes AIOps accelerating operators' digital transformation to the dark NOC, Fusion automated testing, Private Network Intelligence, the ONMSi remote fiber test system, and Observer network performance monitoring and diagnostics. Many of these solutions are enabled by the Network Integrated Test, Real-Time Analytics and Optimization (NITRO) platform and are available today directly and through key partners such as AWS.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions