VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018

The U.S. government and its military agencies increasingly rely on specialized high-performance optical filters for combating militarized threats invisible to the human eye and tactical sensors. Advances in infrared (IR) technology have produced defense cameras that provide a more detailed view of the battlefield. The development of 3rd Generation Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) technology is mission critical for US military to detect and engage threats in high-resolutions with increased precision at greater distances. Furthermore, 3rd Generation FLIR cameras will provide steering assistance to pilots and drivers through difficult environmental conditions such as heavy rain, dense fog and deep undergrowth.

VIAVI is mastering the multiple design challenges associated with producing highly sophisticated, multi-band IR sensor coatings for military and commercial applications. Specialized multiband anti-reflective coatings of uniform thickness and maximum durability over curved surfaces are essential to the functionality of optics used in defense systems such as 3rd-generation FLIR cameras. 3GF will enable US and allied forces to "own the environment."

Breakthroughs in patterned coating technology developed by VIAVI enable a new class of radically miniaturized multispectral sensors that are less than 3 x 3 x 1 mm in size. The resulting tiny multispectral sensor is ideal for integration into mobile devices, wearable electronics, autonomous aerial vehicles, and countless industrial applications. Application of miniaturized sensors will be on display at the VIAVI booth #1715.

"For 70 years, VIAVI has continued to lead in the innovation of high precision optical coatings that address the many technological challenges in both commercial and defense applications," said Shawn Cullen, Senior Product Line Manager Aerospace and Defense, VIAVI Solutions. "Silicon Valley technology is critical to advancing next-generation military defense systems to combat both visible and infrared threats. From prototype to production, VIAVI technology is instrumental to providing a competitive advantage on land, at sea and in the air."

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

