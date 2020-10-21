VIAVI Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the company has been named a Customers' Choice in the October 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD). In the report, Gartner, Inc. recognizes VIAVI with the highest overall rating among vendors eligible for Customers' Choice, based on actual IT customer experiences.

Inclusion in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using VIAVI NPMD solutions. Peer Insights reviews are subject to a strict validation and moderation process to ensure authenticity. To qualify for the Customers' Choice distinction, vendors must have a product that is listed in this market on Gartner Peer Insights, have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period. VIAVI received the highest overall rating ­– 4.9 out of 5.0 – among vendors eligible for Customers' Choice, as well as marks for 'willingness to recommend,' 'service and support' and 'product capabilities,' as of 31 July 2020, based on 54 reviews over a 12-month period.

As remote work continues to be the 'new normal' for the foreseeable future, NetOps and SecOps teams are challenged to optimize performance of the network, while protecting against escalating security threats. VIAVI Observer 18 addresses these requirements with industry-leading end-user experience scoring, streamlined workflows and high-fidelity forensics, powered by the fastest stream-to-disk platform available in the market today, for faster resolution of issues across teams – wherever they are located, virtually or physically.

"Today, enterprises are facing unprecedented obstacles to acceptable ongoing service delivery driven by the surge in remote working conditions and VPN connectivity, requiring robust and actionable performance and security management to ensure operational excellence," said Charles Thompson, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Cloud, VIAVI. "In our view, the Observer platform is the best available solution to enable IT teams to effectively manage networks, mitigate risk, and solve network performance problems. As a vendor named a Customers' Choice in the 'Voice of the Customer' NPMD report with the highest overall rating, we are delighted and believe it represents that the market agrees."

A complimentary copy of the March 2020 Gartner "Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics" report is available here.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

