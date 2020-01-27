VIAVI Recognizes Butler Technologies With 2019 Velocity Pinnacle Award

Butler Technologies played a pivotal role in securing strategic deals for VIAVI Solutions last year. These projects included supplying fiber test and monitoring solutions into the hyperscale data center market, and supporting one of the largest wholesale telecoms networks in Ireland with the VIAVI NITRO Fusion solution.

"We congratulate our Pinnacle Award recipient Butler Technologies for outstanding achievements in 2019. Throughout our long partnership, Butler has consistently delivered on their targets and commitments, while advancing adoption of our portfolio by the key service providers and ecosystem partners in their region," said Barry Johnson, Vice President of Global Channels, VIAVI. "After years of hard work and persistence working with Butler in the hyperscale data center market, we have seen dramatic results that could not have occurred without this partnership. We anticipate many more years of future success together."

"Butler Technologies are honored to receive the Pinnacle award from our valued partner VIAVI Solutions. This award is welcome recognition of the hard work and dedication of the Butler team," said Eddie Butler, Managing Director of Butler Technologies. "For more than 20 years, our companies have worked as true partners, providing world-class support to our customers to help them deliver, maintain and optimize their networks and the services delivered over that infrastructure."

Reaching the Pinnacle

Butler Technologies, a Velocity Elite Partner, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Butler provides world-class sales and support service to their customers by supplying critical solutions driven by their customers' needs in data centers, enterprise, cloud, utilities, telecommunications, manufacturing and R&D, and life sciences markets.

Selling and supporting VIAVI Test & Measurement solutions in Ireland for more than 20 years, Butler's business ethos of working in a collaborative partnership with its customers has delivered many successful results for its customers' business. One such example of innovative solutions delivering real business benefit includes a fiber monitoring system to monitor, protect and respond faster to incidents on fiber connections. This fits perfectly with Butler Technologies' mission to help customers "Connect, Inform and Protect".

VIAVI works with a global network of channel partners, resellers and distributors through the Velocity Partner Program. Built on a strong technology foundation and backed by a commitment to a best-in-class partner model, this value-based program empowers VIAVI partners with incentives, promotions and tools to grow their business and offer the best possible service.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com



EMEA

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

https://www.viavisolutions.com

