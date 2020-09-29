VIAVI Releases World's First 16-lane Protocol Analysis System for PCIe 5.0

The Xgig 5P16 includes a system chassis platform, an interposer for device under test (DUT) connectivity, and the analyzer license key. With a tightly coupled, yet modular architecture, component manufacturers can perform the tests they need today in accordance with the PCIe 5.0 standard, as well as all previous revisions of PCI Express, while allowing for upgrades to enhanced capabilities in the future.

The Xgig 5P16 chassis has 256GB of memory and flexible allocation to capture and save multiple data traces at all layers of the stack. A familiar Xgig management interface helps minimize training needs and startup costs. The sophisticated auto-tuning of signal integrity with the DUT makes for quick test bench setup and ensures a quality, repeatable capture to reduce issue resolution time.

"In today's demanding, multiprotocol environments, component manufacturers need trusted technology and familiar user interfaces to streamline data traffic analysis and validation as they develop tomorrow's high-performance networking equipment," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "VIAVI has delivered the first 16-lane protocol analysis system with native support for PCIe 5.0 to enable equipment manufacturers to keep pace with the ever-increasing demands of bandwidth-intensive computing."

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

