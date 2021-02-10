VIAVI Relocates Headquarters and Plans Manufacturing Capacity Expansion in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that its Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona to support growing demand for its technologies. VIAVI also plans to transition its headquarters to the new facility, which is anticipated to house at least 100 employees by 2022. In preparation for this move, the company has already relocated its corporate headquarters to a temporary office in Scottsdale. The company's San Jose office will continue to operate as a functional center of excellence and sales office.

VIAVI is a global leader in network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. The company is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive and defense applications. VIAVI generated $1.14 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020, and has more than 3,600 employees in 50 locations throughout North, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific/Japan/China.

In recent years, VIAVI has seen growing demand for OSP technologies, driving a need for manufacturing capacity expansion as well as for redundant capabilities. In seeking to locate a new facility, the company found that Arizona provided the ideal conditions of being business-friendly, offering a high quality of life at reasonable cost, and providing a strong base of talent. The Optics Valley region of Arizona is a world renowned hub for optics research and VIAVI is an Industrial Affiliate at the University of Arizona Wyant College of Optical Sciences.

"As a global company, the right locations have been critical to our business success, and we have always contributed to the communities where we operate," said Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer, VIAVI. "We are excited to establish a major new hub in Chandler, Arizona and expand our involvement in the state's optics ecosystem."

"Arizona welcomes another headquarters, drawn here by what our state has to offer — a talented workforce, innovation ecosystem, quality of life and more," said Gov. Doug Ducey. "We thank VIAVI for investing in Arizona, and look forward to their future success."

"We could not be more thrilled that global industry leader VIAVI Solutions has chosen Arizona as the new home for its corporate headquarters and a manufacturing operation," said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. "Now more than ever, communications and optical technologies are critical for businesses, schools, governments and residents. Arizona provides the ideal platform for VIAVI to continue advancing its innovative products and serving customers worldwide."

"Chandler continues to make the short-list for exciting headquarters and manufacturing projects due to our supportive business climate, talented workforce, and quality of life," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "We are thrilled that VIAVI chose Chandler and we are confident that our community offers the ideal environment to scale their business."

About VIAVI:

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce.

About the City of Chandler:

Chandler, Arizona has built a reputation as a Community of Innovation. Life in Chandler goes beyond a thriving and dynamic business community with progressive entrepreneurship. Known for its rich diversity, the City offers an outstanding quality of life for all generations with great schools and recreational opportunities. Chandler has grown to become the state's fourth largest City with a population of more than 266,000. Chandler has been named one of the nation's Best Places to Find a Job and Best Cities for Women in Tech. The City also is one of the safest communities in the nation and boasts AAA bond ratings from all three national rating agencies, one of only 40 communities to achieve this distinction. For more information, visit the City website, or connect with the City on social media.

