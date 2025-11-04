VIAVI Takes First Place at CHALLENGE.GOV Electronic Warfare (EW) Battlefield Realism Prize Challenge

VIAVI T/Rx Software-Defined Transceiver System Wins by Enabling Realistic EMS Environments

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) T/Rx Software Defined Transceiver System has been awarded first place in the CHALLENGE.GOV Electronic Warfare (EW) Battlefield Realism Prize Challenge at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. During the challenge, the VIAVI T/Rx system outperformed other competitors and successfully replicated realistic signal environments in a small, portable and rugged product that is certified to MIL-STD-810H and available to ship today. The high-performance VIAVI T/Rx system successfully demonstrated its field-proven capability to create realistic signal environments that are indiscernible from real signals even when observed by experienced operators and advanced sensors.

The challenge, hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense, NIWC Atlantic and the Palmetto Tech Bridge, was designed to demonstrate and evaluate affordable, effective, and easy-to-use components that enable realistic EMS environments that exist in a contested multi-domain battlefield.

The challenge, hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense, NIWC Atlantic and the Palmetto Tech Bridge, was designed to demonstrate and evaluate affordable, effective, and easy-to-use components that enable realistic EMS environments that exist in a contested multi-domain battlefield. Components were required to emit Blue and Red force signals for tactical ground and air-based maneuver systems, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), and Counter-UAS systems; radar systems for fires, air defense, and aviation; and civilian communications systems such as cellular networks, radio towers, and televisions.

"The VIAVI T/Rx system has been field proven to successfully and consistently replicate both Blue and Red signals that are indiscernible from real activity. This system gives the modern warfighter the capability needed for successful training and obfuscation missions," said Doug Russell, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Aerospace and Defense, VIAVI. "VIAVI's expertise in RF instrumentation design and long-standing partnership with the US Department of Defense helps us to stay ahead of the competition, providing advanced high-fidelity RF solutions."

The T/Rx system is a rugged, networked, wideband signal intelligence (SIGINT) and Electronic Warfare (EW) platform. Designed to provide situational awareness, electromagnetic support, electromagnetic attack, and electromagnetic deception, the T/Rx provides multi-mission, multi-domain capability in a single deployable form factor. Leveraging VIAVI's RF instrumentation experience that spans over 100 years, the T/Rx platform provides best-in-class RF performance to meet the most challenging demands of RF signal environment replication.

The VIAVI T/Rx provides operation across a wide frequency range from 1 MHz to 18 GHz, with up to 400 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth per channel and Terabytes of waveform storage. This enables deep signal recording, characterization, and replication capabilities that meet the most challenging requirements. Each unit contains two receivers and two transmitters, all fully independent and fully configurable. The T/Rx is MIL-STD-810H compliant to support the harsh conditions of field deployment. Its ruggedized, modular form factor makes it ideal for quick-deploy setups in fixed, mobile, and displaced environments.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

Grand Bridges

Emma Jenkins

[email protected]

+1 415 800 4529

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions