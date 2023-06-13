VIAVI Unveils the Comprehensive and Versatile CX700 ComXpert for Automating Radio System Testing

VIAVI CX700 ComXpert for radio manufacturers and military consolidates an entire communications test and measurement lab into a single system

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced the CX700 ComXpert Radio Test System. This radio test solution revolutionizes testing for radio manufacturers as well as depot-based and field-deployed military personnel by delivering all-in-one high-performance synthetic instrumentation for production, depot-level, and field test of current and future radios and waveforms.

The VIAVI CX700 ComXpert for radio manufacturers and military consolidates an entire communications test and measurement lab into a single system
Engineers, manufacturers, and technicians responsible for designing or maintaining RF systems and radios often have to use multiple pieces of test and measurement equipment for accurate test and verification. The CX700 is uniquely designed to address this challenge by providing users a comprehensive, versatile, all-in-one communications test system that includes 100 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth, superb phase noise performance from 9 kHz to 6 GHz, the fastest industry-standard data transport mechanisms, and a built-in power supply for the devices under test.

For superior maintainability and upgradeability, the CX700 meets MIL-PRF-28800 Class 3 environmental requirements and has a GNSS-enabled "no-cal" chassis time base, user-replaceable modules, and an integrated ruggedized keyboard, touchscreen, and trackpad to enable comprehensive system testing in remote-deployed environments.

"The CX700 ComXpert is the culmination of our team's hard work constantly pushing the cutting edge of radio test design," said Edward Latimer, Director, Radio Test, VIAVI. "It brings to our customers brand new all-in-one capabilities in lab-grade test equipment, such as the ruggedized chassis and KVM, built-in power supply for devices under test, and superior field maintainability. In addition, the CX700 leverages the highly intuitive GUI first introduced on our CX300 ComXpert, supports native on-box Python scripting as well as remote commands over Ethernet, and interfaces with VIAVI StrataSync and Smart Access Anywhere to deliver a truly exceptional integrated user experience."

Product Features

  • Frequency range from 100 kHz to 6 GHz with 100 MHz instantaneous bandwidth.
  • GNSS "no-cal" chassis time base with independently field-replaceable modules.
  • Python-based on-unit Auto-Test framework and remote command interface over Ethernet control.
  • Built-in power supply with 3 outputs for supplying power to the devices under test.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Martin Smith

[email protected]

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Maria Eugênia Lucci

[email protected]



India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]

