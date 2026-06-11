VIAVI Wins Best of Show Awards at Interop Tokyo 2026

Network infrastructure validation and testing solutions for AI and enterprise secure Best of Show Prizes at Japan's leading ICT event

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has won two awards at Interop Tokyo 2026 in collaboration with partner TOYO Corporation. The Best of Show Awards recognize VIAVI's innovative technologies for testing and validating AI, enterprise, cloud and other advanced network infrastructure deployments.

The Interop Tokyo awards are presented to companies that demonstrate the most innovative products, solutions, and services during the three-day conference and exhibition. This year, VIAVI secured a Best of Show Grand Prize award in the Network Infrastructure/Security/Testing category for its MCP Server Framework for Custom AI Workflows1 and a Runner Up award for its TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance2 high-speed Ethernet test platform.

"We are honored to be selected for two prestigious prizes," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production, VIAVI. "These awards, which go to the most innovative digital infrastructure technologies, further demonstrate VIAVI's ongoing leadership in advanced testing solutions that accelerate and enhance the deployment, validation and security of AI, data center and enterprise network infrastructure."

Since its inception in 1984, Interop Tokyo has become one of the largest ICT (information and Communication Technology) events in Asia. The conference showcases the latest networking products, solutions and services and attracts over 150,000 attendees each year. Award submissions are reviewed by a panel of expert judges that selects winners based on cutting-edge technology and commercial value, highlighting annual IT trends in networking, AI, security and cloud computing.

VIAVI's Best of Show Winners

1. VIAVI MCP Server Framework for Custom AI Workflows

VIAVI MCP Server Framework for Custom AI Workflows (part of VIAVI's NITRO® AI portfolio of solutions) delivers MCP servers for TestCenter (network performance testing), CyberFlood (security and application performance testing) and TeraVM (secure access/ZTNA and SSL/IPsec VPN testing). Each MCP server exposes product-specific operational testing capabilities as standardized tools and resources for AI agents, enabling natural-language-driven test execution, results analysis and test automation across custom AI workflows.

2. VIAVI TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance

The VIAVI TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance is a high-performance high-speed Ethernet test platform purpose-built to validate and accelerate rollout of next-generation AI data center infrastructure. Designed for 1.6T Ethernet and AI workloads, it delivers high-capacity traffic generation, AI workload emulation and multivendor interoperability testing, enabling hyperscalers, cloud providers and network equipment manufacturers to accelerate deployment of scalable, high-performance AI-ready networks.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

Grand Bridges

Emma Jenkins

[email protected]

+1 415 800 4529

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions