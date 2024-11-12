VIAVI Xgig® Exerciser Approved for CXL® 2.0 Gold Suite Compliance Testing

Solution selected by Micron, Smart Modular Technologies to advance CXL ecosystem

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the VIAVI Xgig® CXL Exerciser has received CXL 2.0 Gold Suite certification from the Compute Express Link® Consortium. This certification enables the Xgig CXL Exerciser to qualify CXL devices for inclusion in the CXL v2.0 Integrators List, and continues VIAVI's leadership in this critical technology segment.

CXL is an interconnect technology designed to optimize data flow between a Central Processing Unit (CPU) and its peripherals such as accelerators, memory buffers and smart input/output devices. It is an enabling technology for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other emerging High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications. CXL 2.0 builds on the previous 1.1 release with demand-based resource provisioning through enhanced memory pooling, switching functionality, and more advanced fabric management.

"We are pleased that our Xgig CXL Exerciser was accepted in the first round of CXL 2.0 approvals, enabling its use for lab testing and device certification at CXL Gold Suite compliance workshops," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production, VIAVI. "This significant achievement underscores VIAVI's commitment to providing our customers with advanced testing solutions for their latest designs."

"The strong collaboration between the Micron and VIAVI engineering teams has been important in advancing the CXL compliance test ecosystem and early adoption of our Micron CZ120 and CZ122 CXL memory expansion products," said Siva Makineni, vice president of Advanced Memory Systems at Micron. "Additionally, our joint efforts have helped both Micron and VIAVI intersect with the upcoming official CXL 2.0 plugfest to demonstrate product viability and further illustrates how our working relationship continues to enhance product quality in data centers."

"Smart Modular Technologies is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge CXL 2.0 products," said Stewart Wang, CXL systems and applications engineering lead at Smart Modular Technologies. "VIAVI has been an instrumental partner in helping us to prepare for and achieve CXL 2.0 certification."

"Standards compliance is central to the mission of our organization," said Debendra Das Sharma, CXL Consortium Chair. "The Xgig CXL Exerciser has successfully met all requirements for CXL 2.0 protocol testing. We look forward to VIAVI's continued support for our ecosystem and participation in our upcoming compliance events."

VIAVI CXL testing solutions will be demonstrated at the CXL Consortium booth #1807 during SC24 in Atlanta, GA, November 18-21, 2024. The company's industry-leading high-speed data solutions for lab, production and field testing will be on display in VIAVI SC24 booth #1008. SC24 is an international conference showcasing the latest innovations in HPC and related fields.

