VIAVI Xgig Platform Receives PCI-SIG Approval

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the PCI-SIG® has approved the Xgig® Exerciser for use in PCI Express® (PCIe®) 4.0 protocol compliance program. The PCIe 4.0 specification is the highest level for which compliance is presently available. A component of the multifunctional VIAVI Xgig 5P16 protocol analysis platform, the Xgig Exerciser can now be used for PCIe Link and Transaction protocol compliance testing performed at PCI-SIG compliance workshops.

Products that pass PCIe technology compliance through testing performed at such workshops may be added to an Integrators List maintained by the PCI-SIG. The list enables finished goods manufacturers to quickly identify tested and compliant components.

"We are pleased to approve the VIAVI Xgig Exerciser for use in compliance workshops," said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairman. "Approval of PCIe protocol analysis vendors assures greater integrity of testing and validation capability, and higher quality of end products."

"This is a significant milestone for VIAVI as we continue to build our PCIe protocol analysis platform," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production, VIAVI. "Manufacturers can now use the Xgig platform to test products in their labs and prepare for PCI-SIG compliance workshops."

Unique to VIAVI, in addition to the Exerciser function, the versatile Xgig 5P16 system integrates full Analyzer and Jammer functions on a single chassis. The Xgig PCIe5 platform also supports Analyzer bifurcation and simultaneous multi-user (SMU) capability enabling engineers in any location to perform simultaneous independent tests on a single 5P16 chassis. This multifunctional capability provides users with tool flexibility, productivity, time-to-market and cost saving benefits that single-function equipment cannot offer.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 830 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

PCI-SIG®, PCI EXPRESS®, and PCIe® are registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG.

Media Inquiries:

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

http://www.viavisolutions.com

