Vibrant Artificial Grass Creates an Oasis for the Whole Family

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With constantly increasing water restrictions, natural grass has become virtually impossible to maintain in Southern California. As a result, thousands of homeowners are switching to artificial grass for their lawns. This low-maintenance solution is safe and comfortable for kids and pets, cost-effective for homeowners, and fun for the whole family. One Orange, CA household wanted to transform their backyard into the ultimate playscape, and they enlisted the help of Grizzly Turf to create the backyard paradise they were seeking.

Residential artificial grass installation by Grizzly Turf in Orange, California

Grizzly Turf recently installed 4,167 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Playground and Poly Putt 2-Tone in a home in Orange, CA. Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 0.5 inches. With a 50-ounce face weight, it is ideal for putting green applications. TigerTurf Playground features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.375 inches. With a 55-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and stability while creating a hyper-realistic appearance. All SGW turf is manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and SGW products are always non-toxic, lead-free, and drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Grizzly Turf's client was seeking a landscape solution that was clean and would hold up to their kids and pets. They also had an expansive part of their backyard that they wanted to turn into the ultimate playground for their family. After consulting with Grizzly Turf, they chose SGW Playground synthetic grass for its durability, permeability, and overall aesthetic appeal.

The installation posed an initial challenge for the Grizzly Turf team, as the yard had a steep incline and varying levels. "We had to work with a sharp eye to achieve the proper grading," explains Grizzly Turf representative Brittani Flagg. "We used Class II road base to help contour the area, and the turnout was flawless." The clients were ecstatic with their new family-friendly backyard, including the custom putting green designed and installed by Grizzly Turf.

Grizzly Turf has continually set itself apart in the industry by offering personalized product recommendations and above-and-beyond customer service to every client. "We continue to pass the mark when it comes to quality and client satisfaction," explains Flagg, "which has cultivated a reputation that we are truly proud of. We have over 200 5-star reviews on Yelp, so people don't have to take our word for it." Grizzly Turf continues to strive for unbeatable customer service, and they hope to expand their territory in the coming years so that more homeowners can benefit from the long-term benefits of their artificial grass installations.

Grizzly Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for October 2022.

Grizzly Turf:

Grizzly Turf was founded in 2014 with the goal of empowering Southern California residents to adopt low-maintenance, eco-friendly artificial grass landscapes. They pride themselves on upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer service across all of their installations. You can learn more about Grizzly Turf and their synthetic grass installation services by visiting their website at https://grizzlyturf.com or checking out their Instagram (@grizzlyturf).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com.

