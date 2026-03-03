Vibrant Emotional Health Names Laura Gilman Chief Development Officer Amid Growing Demand for Mental Health Care

Veteran Nonprofit Leader to Advance National Fundraising Strategy and Accelerate Mission-Driven Growth

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant), a national leader in mental health and emotional wellness, has appointed Laura Gilman as Chief Development Officer. In this role, Gilman will lead Vibrant's national fundraising and development strategy, overseeing philanthropic giving, institutional partnerships, and strategic alliances to support the organization's continued growth and long-term sustainability.

Laura Gilman, Chief Development Officer at Vibrant Emotional Health

Gilman brings over two decades of nonprofit leadership experience, with a background that spans philanthropy, strategic partnerships, corporate engagement, and large-scale fundraising initiatives. Most recently, she served as Chief Growth Officer at HealthTree Foundation, where she led fundraising and partnership strategies to support research innovation and patient-centered care. Previously, she served as Vice President of Events and Partnerships at the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), overseeing more than 50 global fundraising events and generating over $10 million annually, while securing major corporate partnerships and advancing education and engagement efforts.

"Laura's appointment reflects our focus on organizational and mission-aligned growth," said Cara A. McNulty, DPA, Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health. "Her leadership will help ensure Vibrant is positioned to support both current and future demand for mental health services."

"Laura's experience building and strengthening enduring, mission-driven partnerships, paired with her strategic vision and fundraising leadership, is essential as Vibrant continues to scale its impact," said Jennifer Ashley, PhD, Chair of Vibrant's Board of Directors.

"An early chapter of my career taught me that philanthropy, when done thoughtfully, can fundamentally change what's possible," says Laura Gilman, Chief Development Officer. "Seeing how sustained investment helped extend lives and reshape outcomes stayed with me. Vibrant's reach, supporting more than 15,000 people each day, reflects that same potential for impact. I'm inspired by the opportunity to help grow that impact and advance its mission."

Gilman holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from The Catholic University of America.

To learn more about Vibrant Emotional Health and how to support its mission, visit www.vibrant.org .

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 55 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where, and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text, and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, Veterans Crisis Line, and NFL Life Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental well-being as a social responsibility. We help millions of people live healthier and more vibrant lives yearly. We're advancing access, dignity, and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org . Follow Vibrant on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X .

