Vibrant Emotional Health to Continue as National Administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant), the nonprofit administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline), announced today that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has selected Vibrant to continue its role as the national administrator of the 988 Lifeline under a new five-year cooperative agreement beginning May 15, 2026. The announcement follows a federal recompete process and affirms Vibrant's continued leadership in suicide prevention, 24/7 crisis support, and mental health and substance use counseling for people in need across the U.S.

"Vibrant Emotional Health is honored to continue serving as the national 988 Lifeline administrator," said Dr. Tia Dole, Chief 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Officer at Vibrant Emotional Health. "We look forward to working alongside SAMHSA and with all our partners to ensure that the 988 Lifeline continues to provide 24/7 support to help guide people through the crucial moments of a crisis."

Since the launch of the 988 Lifeline in 2022, Vibrant has connected nearly 25 million help-seekers to trained crisis counselors through call, text, chat, and ASL videophone. Vibrant administers a nationwide network of more than 200 crisis contact centers and coordinates with state and territory partners to ensure that people in need can access support when, where, and how they need it.

"As we look ahead, we are advancing both the 988 Lifeline and Vibrant's broader work to meet the needs of people seeking care and support, strengthening access, quality, and connection across the crisis care continuum," said Cara A. McNulty, DPA, Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health. "What began as a bold commitment to accessible mental health care has grown into a national infrastructure that reaches millions of people each year."

"We are grateful to the crisis counselors, crisis contact centers, subject matter experts, states & territories, tribes, and our federal partners at SAMHSA for collaborating with us to make the 988 Lifeline a trusted, lifesaving, and accessible resource for millions," said Dr. Dole.

Read the SAMHSA press release: https://www.samhsa.gov/newsroom/press-announcements/20260515/samhsa-awards-225-million-administer-988-lifeline

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 55 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where, and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text, and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, and Veterans Crisis Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental well-being as a social responsibility. We help millions of people live healthier and more vibrant lives yearly. We're advancing access, dignity, and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org. Follow Vibrant on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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Assistant Vice President, Communications & Engagement

SOURCE Vibrant Emotional Health