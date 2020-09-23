Vibrant Networking, Edge Open Source Development On Full Display at Open Networking & Edge Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today marked significant progress in the open networking and edge spaces. In advance of the Open Networking and Edge Summit happening September 28-30, Linux Foundation umbrella projects LF Edge and LF Networking demonstrate recent achievements highlighting trends that set the stage for next-generation technology.

"We are thrilled to announce a number of milestones across our networking and edge projects, which will be on virtual display at ONES next week," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IOT, at the Linux Foundation. "Indicative of what's coming next, our communities are laying the groundwork for markets like cloud native, 5G, and edge to explode in terms of open deployments."

Recent Acceleration within Networking & Edge includes:

LFN is shepherding the culmination of Cloud Native and 5G (5G Cloud Native demo, OVP, which now includes Cloud Native requirements).

The industry is becoming accustomed to a new way of compliance and verification out in the open (via OVP) - be it cloud native, 5G, Edge, or otherwise.

SDN + NFV: OPNFV celebrates its sixth birthday as CNTT prepares to issue its Baraque release; meanwhile, OpenDaylight issues Aluminum, its 13th release.

"We are together in a tough period. Thanks to all developers and contributors of LFN and LF- Edge to tirelessly propel various projects to be on the trac," said Dr. Junlan Feng, chief scientist at China Mobile, general manager of AI and Intelligent Operation R&D Center, and LFN Board chair. "Cloud Native and 5G are also top priorities of China Mobile to strengthen the experience of our customers. For moving forward, we see there is a great opportunity to fuse together network automation and network intelligence through ONAP, Acumos, Edge, etc. EUAG under LFN is conducting a study to collect and analyze the common requirements of 5G and intelligent network in our industry. We as a community will continuously work together. Thanks to Linux Foundation for taking the lead."

At the edge, unification has happened and projects (e.g., Akraino, EdgeX Foundry, and Fledge) have delivered deployable code. And the new LF Edge Vertical Solutions Group is working to enable easily-customized deployments based on market/vertical requirements. Opportunities exist for end users across verticals - e.g., enterprise, automotive, industrial - to participate in shaping the direction of how open source gets deployed at the edge. Join the launch event, "Launching the LF Edge End User Community" on October 1, co-located with ONES.

"Open source collaboration from edge to network is critical to achieve compatibility and complementarity. ONES is THE event for communities to come together – learning about the latest trends in projects and determining how to evolve technology across boundaries and borders, " said Melissa Evers-Hood, governing board chair for LF Edge and vice president, Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software, Software Business Strategy.

Technology in action at Open Networking & Edge Summit

See innovation in action during the virtual ONES event, September 28-30 and immerse yourself in the latest open source innovations across networking and edge with community-driven demos in the LF Networking & LF Edge Pavilion . The demos will be open throughout the event but visit during booth hours to engage with the demo managers and ask questions.

Key demonstrations include:

OVP Automation DevOps: Agile Adoption in VNF/CNF based Network Service Industry: This demo will leverage ONAP SDC, ONAP VF-C, and OVP VTP projects to build DevOps for OPNFV Verification Program end-to-end VNF and Network service testing which helps to address agility, automation, and testing challenges.

Agile Adoption in VNF/CNF based Network Service Industry: This demo will leverage ONAP SDC, ONAP VF-C, and OVP VTP projects to build DevOps for OPNFV Verification Program end-to-end VNF and Network service testing which helps to address agility, automation, and testing challenges. Self-Healing Using Streaming Analytics & Observability for Latency Sensitive Kubernetes Workloads: This demo showcases components necessary towards zero touch infrastructure automation using Kubernetes enhancements, streaming analytics, host telemetry, and a viable path to deployment.

This demo showcases components necessary towards zero touch infrastructure automation using Kubernetes enhancements, streaming analytics, host telemetry, and a viable path to deployment. Real-Time Sensor Fusion for Loss Detection: This demo shows how different sensor devices can use LF Edge's EdgeX Foundry open-middleware framework to optimize retail operations and detect loss at checkout.

This demo shows how different sensor devices can use LF Edge's EdgeX Foundry open-middleware framework to optimize retail operations and detect loss at checkout. Managing Industrial IoT Data Using LF Edge: LF Edge projects EVE and Fledge will show how they can securely manage, connect, aggregate, process, buffer and forward any sensor, machine or PLC's data to existing OT systems and any cloud.

More details and a list of all demos is available here: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-networking-edge-summit-north-america/features/lfn-lfe-demos/

The event also features an impressive line up of expert keynote speakers, 80+ sessions and five separate tracks, including: Business Critical & Innovation; Carrieres: Core/Edge/Access; Cloud Networking & Edge; Enterprise, Networking & Edge; and Sponsored Tutorials.

Don't miss out on additional experiences, including "Ask the Expert Sessions" where attendees can engage directly with open networking and edge technical, business and community leaders daily in our Ask the Expert Sessions. "Mingle with Your Board and Technical Executives, " happening Tuesday at 4:00 pm ET, is facilitated by Will Townsend, Analyst Moor Insights & Strategy and will provide an open, informal discussion about the future of Networking, Edge, IOT, 5G, with top people at end users, operators, and vendors. No question is off the table - Ask Anything!

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, ONES is being offered virtually for only $50 US. Register today and join the community September 28-30: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-networking-edge-summit-north-america/register/ .

Support from Project Technical Steering Committee Chairs

Akraino

"Launched in 2018, and founding project of LF Edge umbrella, Akraino delivers an open source software stack that supports a high-availability cloud stack optimized for edge computing systems and applications. With three successful releases, the community of over 40+ companies engaged worldwide, more than 20 fully integrated edge blueprints, blueprints tested in 15 user labs and a community lab, and a growing list of user deployments across the globe, Akraino truly become the enabler of edge computing use cases across Telco, IoT, Cloud, and Enterprise use cases," said Kandan Kathirvel, TSC-Chair, AT&T, and Tina Tsou, Co-Chair, Arm. This ONES event will be an opportunity to learn more about the edge use cases and Akraino solutions to it."



EdgeX Foundry

"EdgeX Foundry is in its 4th year of development as a Linux Foundation project.With 6 successful releases, a community of over 180 committers worldwide, more than 7 million container downloads, and a growing list of commercial companies adopting and using EdgeX (like Accenture, HP, ThunderSoft, Tibco, IOTech Systems, and Jiangxing Intelligence), we believe EdgeX has established itself as one of, if not the, premier open source edge solution frameworks," said Jim White, TSC Chair, EdgeX Foundry and CTO of IOTech. "We are excited that 'edge' has been incorporated into the formerly Open Network Summit, and we are looking forward to our participation in the new "edge" tracks with our fellow LF Edge project members."

Fledge

"Fledge is an open source framework and community for the industrial edge focused on applications for critical operations, condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, quality, situational awareness and safety. Fledge integrates IIoT, sensors, machines, processes and other industrial assets with existing ISQ95 systems and the cloud" said Mark Riddoch, Fledge TSC Chair. " Fledge 1.8 is a mature, field-tested solution operating in power generation/transmission/distribution, water and wastewater processing, oil and gas, discrete manufacturing, pharma and professional auto racing. We invite manufacturers, equipment suppliers, system integrators, and partners to use Fledge and join our community as we grow THE open source application stack for industrial transformations."

Open Horizon

"Being a young stage one project, Open Horizon is grateful for the opportunity to meet so many people active in the open source networking and edge computing areas. Despite not being able to meet face-to-face, the Linux Foundation's LFN and LF Edge have provided us with a great format that allows us to have personal, in-depth discussions with anyone who is interested from the comfort of home, and without needing to shout over the crowds to be heard. We hope you'll come visit us and enjoy our short demo," said Joe Pearson, TSC chair, Open Horizon and Technology Strategist, and IBM Cloud.

OPNFV

"This event will be an opportunity to learn about the pivotal changes, new emphasis, and growth in the OPNFV community. OPNFV's conformance testing and infrastructure projects, led by the contributions of Orange and many other industry leaders, will soon benefit from even more Telco participation as the CNTT task force members merge with OPNFV. Also, we have paid-forward our successes by taking-on many Linux Foundation Networking Interns in OPNFV this year. Join us and hear our stories," said Al Morton, OPNFV TSC Chair.

ONAP

"Our ONAP Community is actively working on the certification of our 7th Major Release (Guilin) scheduled for the end of this year. This release continues to increase the support for 5G in areas of network slicing and O-RAN integration, ETSI (e.g. SOL007) and 3GPP standards, as well as our E2E CNF Orchestration chain," said Catherine Lefevre, AVP-Network Cloud and SDN Platform Integration, AT&T, and chair of the ONAP Technical Steering Committee. "The ONES Summit is a great event where enterprises who have embraced ONAP can showcase their latest innovations. Also, do not miss our demo corners, which will illustrate areas such as: Onboarding 5G CNFs with ONAP, Policy-based RAN Management using O-RAN's Open-Source Non-RealTime-RIC, ONAP Policy Framework Integration with Bell Canada's Control Loop Use-cases, and much more. We also invite you to our special panel, 'ONAP & Cloud Native – the Best of the Two Worlds', where we will present an overview of our ONAP Cloud Native journey."

State of the Edge (SOTE)

"As edge computing goes mainstream it will bring forth a wave of technologies that require cooperation across the entire ecosystem to deliver value to end customers," said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO and co-chair of The Linux Foundation's State of the Edge project. "The Open Networking and Edge Summit creates opportunities for technologists and end users to collaborate around open source for edge and networking that will revolutionize the cloud, robotics, artificial intelligence, healthcare, manufacturing, data centers, mobile devices, smart cities, and autonomous vehicles."

