Vic Mensa Hosts Exclusive Meet and Greet at Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is thrilled to announce an exclusive meet and greet event with Chicago's very own, Vic Mensa, on the Sesh Bus at our Orland Hills location. This special event will be held from 6 PM to 7 PM on November 14, 2023, where fans and cannabis enthusiasts will have the opportunity to engage with the multi-talented artist and entrepreneur.

Vic Mensa Flyer

As a pivotal figure in both the music industry and cannabis culture, Vic Mensa is bringing his passion and dedication to fans and fellow cannabis connoisseurs. Not only will attendees get a chance to meet Vic, but they will also be able to explore and try products from his groundbreaking cannabis brand, 93 Boyz.

In celebration of this event, Stash Dispensaries is offering a 25% discount on all 93 Boyz products for the day of the event. It's an opportunity for guests to experience the quality and innovation that 93 Boyz brings to the market.

Join us for an evening of community, connection, and celebration of cannabis culture with one of its most influential voices. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to meet Vic Mensa, experience 93 Boyz, and be a part of history.

Event Details:

Date: November 14, 2023

Time: 6 PM to 7 PM

Location: Stash Dispensaries, Orland Hills

9545 167TH ST Orland Hills, IL 60648

Meet & Greet with Vic Mensa, product trials onboard the Sesh Bus, exclusive discounts

About 93 Boyz

93 Boyz is more than just a cannabis company; it's a movement. Founded by Vic Mensa, 93 Boyz made history as the first Black-owned-and-led adult-use cannabis company in Illinois. With a mission that transcends commerce, the brand is set on social equity, aiming to give back to communities and individuals who have been disproportionately affected by past cannabis laws.

Social Responsibility

Vic Mensa and 93 Boyz are deeply committed to social change. A portion of all proceeds from 93 Boyz goes directly to community initiatives, such as the "Books Before Bars" program, which provides reading materials to the Cook County Jail. Vic believes strongly that the cannabis industry should actively participate in reparative measures for those impacted by the war on drugs.

About Stash Dispensaries:

Stash Dispensaries provides top-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer experiences. Committed to innovation, education, and community engagement, we serve customers with a diverse range of products and personalized service.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries