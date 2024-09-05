VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS TO ATTEND TEAMSTERS RANK-AND-FILE PRESIDENTIAL ROUNDTABLE

Harris to Meet with Teamsters, Leadership on Sept. 16 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will host a rank-and-file Presidential roundtable with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, Sept. 16, at the union's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Harris has committed to meet with union members, the Teamsters General Executive Board, General President Sean M. O'Brien, and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman.

"We appreciate Vice President Harris taking the time to meet in person with rank-and file Teamsters. Our members are the backbone of this nation, working in all 50 states and representing every political background. We look forward to having a conversation on the direction of the country and the issues that matter to working people," O'Brien said.

Harris will have the opportunity to discuss how she and the Teamsters can work together to empower and protect workers, promote high labor standards, and strengthen the American economy while expanding the middle class.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump attended Teamsters rank-and-file roundtables earlier this year. In December, the Teamsters invited all declared candidates for U.S. President to participate in individual roundtables to discuss issues that are important to rank-and-file Teamsters and their families.

Rank-and-file members participating in the roundtables represent the diverse Teamsters membership, including UPS drivers, American Red Cross workers, film and television professionals, freight operators, law enforcement, and public employees.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has not issued an endorsement in the 2024 race.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters .

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters