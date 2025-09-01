VICENZAORO SEPTEMBER 2025: THE GLOBAL JEWELLERY SUPPLY CHAIN IN VICENZA WITH IEG

VICENZA, Italy, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicenzaoro September, the international trade show organised by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), returns from 5 to 9 September, bringing together the jewellery and goldsmith industry. With 1,200 exhibitors from 30 countries, the autumn edition is once again sold out, confirming its role as a global business platform.

"Vicenzaoro will showcase the entire supply chain," says Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager, Jewellery & Fashion Division, IEG. "With over 70 years of history, the event consolidates its international position as the trend-setting show for the industry worldwide."

The BtoB fair anticipates market and design trends with the world premiere of The Jewellery Trendbook 2027+ by IEG/Vicenzaoro's independent Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting Observatory.

Also scheduled is the second annual edition of VO Vintage (5–8 September), open to collectors and enthusiasts of high-end vintage jewellery and watches.

THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE BUSINESS HUB FOR THE JEWELLERY INDUSTRY

Vicenzaoro offers a comprehensive overview of the supply chain: from high jewellery brands to manufacturers, components, and semi-finished products; from classic creations to contemporary gold and silver jewellery, a segment valued by Market Research Future at 38% of the global market in 2023, which could generate, according to the Financial Times, up to 70% of brand revenues. Then diamonds, precious stones and gems, combined with gemological laboratories and master cutters; contemporary watchmaking introduced in 2022; packaging, visual merchandising, and Delivery at Palakiss for ready-to-sell products.

EXPANSION OF THE FAIRGROUND

Construction continues on the new two levels 22,000 sqm pavilion designed by GMP Studio, Hamburg. The €60 million redevelopment by IEG will deliver the new exhibition space in September 2026. Operations remain fully active thanks to three integrated temporary halls and an optimised internal circulation plan.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Vicenzaoro confirms collaborations with MAECI and Italian Trade Agency for incoming buyers from key markets, international associations including CIBJO, GJEPC India, HKJJA, Francéclat, and leading national trade organisations. In synergy with local institutions, the off-site event VIOFF – Golden Bloom (5–7 September) transforms Vicenza's historic centre into a city-wide stage of installations, art, and culture.

THE VICENZA SYMPOSIUM

Vicenzaoro is preceded by the first edition of The Vicenza Symposium (September 2–4, Basilica Palladiana), an international scientific event focused on technological innovation in jewellery and fashion, which reinforces IEG's role as a strategic player in the luxury supply chain.

More information on vicenzaoro.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/5399665/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg