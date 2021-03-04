Vicki Hildebrand Joins Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as Chief Information Officer

BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicki Hildebrand has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as chief information officer. Hildebrand is a seasoned IT professional with more than 35 years' experience across a broad range of industries including technology, the government sector, and health care.

"Vicki's expertise in digital transformation, customer engagement, and technology management will support our company's technology goals, including achieving operational excellence, enhancing our digital and analytics capabilities, and positioning ourselves as a leader in innovation," said Chief Operating Officer Rich Lynch.

Prior to joining Blue Cross, Hildebrand served as chief information officer and vice president of business technology at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, responsible for all information technology, including data management, security, infrastructure operations and business-facing applications. She formerly served as chief information officer at the U.S. Department of Transportation, where she led all the department's IT capabilities. Hildebrand also worked at Hewlett Packard for more than 30 years in several IT roles.

"I am excited to join the Blue Cross leadership team and advance the company's strategy to provide an unparalleled consumer experience to our clinical partners, customers and members," Hildebrand said. "I look forward to working with my partners on the enterprise technology team and collaborating with colleagues across the business to deliver next generation IT solutions to our key stakeholders."





