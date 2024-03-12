Victor Allen's® Coffee Announces Partnership with Unilever with the Launch of NEW Victor Allen's® Magnum™ Double Caramel and Victor Allen's® Breyers™ Cookies & Cream Flavored Iced Coffees

"At Victor Allen's®, we are excited to provide our fans with new and exciting flavor innovation within iced coffee" Post this

Get ready to treat yourself with delicious, smooth, and creamy iced coffee that brings to life the ultimate indulgent flavors of Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream and Breyers Cookies & Cream. Magnum Double Caramel will have notes of decadent Chocolate, rich Caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream while Breyers Iced Coffee will bring to life the classically delicious flavor of Cookies & Cream that Breyers fans know and love. These ready-to-drink Iced Coffees are made with real cream & sugar to provide a complete balance of coffee, flavor, and energy.

"At Victor Allen's®, we are excited to continue to provide our fans with new and exciting flavor innovation to help deliver indulgent experiences never before possible within ready-to-drink iced coffee," said Zac McAuley, Director of Brand Marketing, Victor Allen's Coffee. "Many consumers are increasingly wanting more flavor variety outside of the basic Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel especially Millennials and Gen Z, and we're excited to continue to tap into these trends with such indulgent and historic Unilever brands like Magnum and Breyers.

"Unilever is delighted to team up with Victor Allen's® to provide ice cream lovers with a whole new way to enjoy the beloved brands of Breyers and Magnum," said Lisa Vortsman, Chief Marketing Officer, U.S. Ice Cream at Unilever. "We are excited to deliver delicious moments of enjoyment to fans throughout the day, with the launch of Victor Allen's® Breyers Cookies & Cream Iced Coffee and Magnum Double Caramel Iced Coffee. Whether it's an ice cream treat after dinner or a bottle of iced coffee on the way to work, Breyers, Magnum, and Victor Allen's are here to delight ice cream and coffee lovers everywhere!"

Victor Allen's® Magnum and Breyers Iced Coffees will start to roll out March at nationwide retailers including Walmart, Target, and Food Lion and will also be available online, making it convenient for coffee enthusiasts to indulge in their new favorite iced coffee treat. For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world's leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

