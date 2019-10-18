Victoria's Voice Celebration - An Evening To Save Lives Presented By The Victoria Siegel Foundation And Greenspoon Marder At Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Fri., Oct. 25, 2019, the Victoria Siegel Foundation will host "Victoria's Voice – An Evening to Save Lives," a star-studded, black-tie celebration presented by Greenspoon Marder, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino (located at 3000 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). Serving as a centerpiece for the gala will be Victoria Siegel Foundation's powerful message of hope and fundraising that gives youth and future generations the strength for drug-free lives.

The evening will commence with a founders' speech from David and Jackie Siegel, followed by special performances, keynote speakers, honoree presentation, live auction, and plated four-course dinner. The gala dinner will wrap up with a special surprise performance by a close friend of the Siegel's.

Tremendous support has stemmed from Victoria Siegel Foundation's celebrity community. Confirmed talent pledging support and attending Victoria's Voice includes Scott Stapp (Creed's frontman performing in the program); Marc Mero (retired WWE Champion speaking in the program); Teresa Guidice (RHONJ); Dionne Warwick (Grammy-Award winning artist); Steve Cedarquist (Flip or Flop HGTV); AnnaLynne McCord (Actress); Daniel Baldwin (Actor); Phaedra Parks (RHOA); Dr. Ish (WE TV's Marriage Bootcamp); Gretchen Rossi (RHOOC); Lamar Odom (NBA), Jeremy London (Growing Pains); and many more.

"The opioid epidemic has touched the lives of many of us at Greenspoon Marder and affected nearly half of the families across the United States. We are proud to support Victoria's Voice in every effort to change lives and save lives," Michael Marder and Gerald Greenspoon, Co-Founders of Greenspoon Marder.

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 240 attorneys and 26 locations across the United States. We are ranked amongst American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide.

Victoria Siegel tragically died from a drug overdose on June 6, 2015, at age 18. She was one of 129 Americans to die from a drug overdose that day, and the epidemic of opioid abuse has dramatically increased every year since. Around 200 Americans will die from an overdose every day this year, while each day, another 3,600 kids under 18 try an illicit drug for the first time.

We created the Victoria Siegel Foundation to devote our time to shine a bright light on this dark issue. Through the foundation, the Siegel family is bringing the issue of drugs to the national stage and championing ways to reduce drug experimentation, addiction, and overdose. Our goal is to change the reality of drug addiction in the United States. For more information, visit www.victoriasiegelfoundation.org.

