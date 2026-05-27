Victory Live Named Preferred Secondary Ticketing Services Partner of Minor League Baseball

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Live, the leading ticketing technology and distribution company for live events, today announced a multi-year partnership with Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates professional baseball teams across North America. Victory Live will power a modernized ticket distribution strategy across select DBH Clubs, helping them reach new audiences to experience memorable, family-friendly fun at their ballparks.

"Minor League Baseball is one of the most unique and community-driven ecosystems in sports," said Kate Howard, Chief Revenue Officer at Victory Live. "By working alongside DBH and MiLB, we're creating a more connected ticketing marketplace. We're going to help clubs expand their reach, improve efficiency, and ultimately reach new fans and sell more tickets."

Victory Live will enable DBH clubs to seamlessly and simultaneously distribute ticket inventory across leading marketplaces, including Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats, while also tapping into Victory Live's proprietary network of partners across travel, loyalty, and corporate channels. By expanding where tickets are available, clubs can better capture demand, reduce unsold inventory, and connect with fans wherever they choose to buy. All MiLB teams will continue to sell tickets via their primary ticket platform at MiLB.com.

"DBH is always looking for ways to make it easier for fans to connect with our clubs and experience everything that makes Minor League Baseball special," said Justin Gurney, VP of Ticketing at DBH. "Victory Live's approach helps expand access to tickets across the platforms fans already use, allowing us to reach more communities and create more opportunities for memorable experiences at our ballparks."

"This partnership represents an important step forward in how our clubs connect with fans and grow their businesses," said Mark Plutzer, Senior Vice President of Ticketing at Minor League Baseball. "Diamond Baseball Holdings will play a key role in accelerating the adoption of Victory Live's model, and we look forward to supporting the marketing efforts across the MiLB ecosystem with the shared goal of driving attendance and long-term growth across the league."

Victory Live's platform provides real-time visibility into ticket demand, pricing trends, and distribution performance, enabling teams to make more informed, data-driven decisions while maintaining control of their ticketing operations.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com and follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT DIAMOND BASEBALL HOLDINGS

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance professional baseball clubs through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.

About Victory Live

Founded in 2021 by Sam Soni, Victory Live is a technology platform specializing in sports and entertainment event management, ticketing software, data insights, and multi-channel distribution. Its end-to-end solution, Victory Live One, helps manage millions of tickets for live event rightsholders and professional ticket resellers across sports, concerts, and theatre. Victory Live's marketplace is the industry leader in B2B ticket distribution and connectivity solutions. Learn more at www.victorylive.com.

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

6025022793

https://www.victorylive.com/

SOURCE Victory Live