A seasoned leader across ticketing, sports, and live entertainment, Howard will help drive Victory Live's next phase of growth.

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Live, the leading ticketing technology and analytics company for live events, today announced Kate Howard has been named Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to Victory Live CEO Sam Soni.

In her new role, Howard will lead Victory Live's global revenue strategy across partnerships, sales, and go-to-market execution. She will help scale the company's platforms, including Victory Live One, and drive strategic partnerships across industries such as streaming, media, and airlines to further enhance Victory Live's enterprise value.

Victory Live Names Veteran Ticketing and Sports Executive Kate Howard Chief Revenue Officer

"Kate brings a deep understanding of the live event ecosystem and a track record of driving revenue growth through strategic partnerships and innovative commercial models," said Sam Soni, founder and CEO of Victory Live. "Her experience across ticketing, sports leagues, and technology platforms will be critical as we expand our reach, strengthen our marketplace, and unlock new opportunities for our partners."

Howard brings deep experience across sports, ticketing, and live event technology. Prior to joining Victory Live, she served as Vice President at the National Football League, where she worked closely with clubs to drive business performance and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Earlier in her career, Howard spent nearly a decade at StubHub, where she held senior leadership roles, including Head of Sports Business Development and Head of New Verticals. She helped build and manage strategic partnerships across sports and technology while developing new revenue-generating products and services.

Howard also held a strategy and business development role at Viasat focused on scalable growth initiatives and partnerships across media and technology sectors. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Eventellect.

Howard was selected by Sports Business Journal as part of its Game Changers Class of 2022, honoring the top women in sports business.

About Victory Live

Founded in 2021 by Sam Soni, Victory Live is a technology platform specializing in sports and entertainment event management, ticketing software, data insights, and multi-channel distribution. Its end-to-end solution, Victory Live One, helps manage millions of tickets for live event rightsholders and professional ticket resellers across sports, concerts, and theater. Victory Live's marketplace is the industry leader in B2B ticket distribution and connectivity solutions. Learn more at www.victorylive.com.

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

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SOURCE Victory Live