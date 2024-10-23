VICTORY: Ohio Supreme Court Rules All Cats Protected as Companion Animals, Informed by Alley Cat Allies Amicus Brief

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unanimous decision, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled today that Ohio's companion animal cruelty law (R.C. 959.131) protects all cats, including community cats who are unowned and live outdoors, as "companion animals." Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, filed an amicus brief that helped inform the decision.

This is a major victory for cats throughout Ohio said Charlene Pedrolie, president of Alley Cat Allies. Post this Igor, 8 month old kitten, at center of cruelty case in Cleveland Ohio that led to the Supreme Court of Ohio decision that all cats including community cats are protected under animal cruelty laws.

The organization explained in its amicus brief that proper interpretation of the law includes community cats as "companion animals" rather than those cats being treated as a separate class of animal, which would exclude them from the heightened protections of R.C. 959.131. In its decision, the Ohio Supreme Court agreed that the law's definition of "companion animal" includes "any" cat or dog.

"This is a major victory for cats throughout Ohio, and ensures community cats are protected equally under animal cruelty laws," said Charlene Pedrolie, president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

The decision was made in relation to the cruelty case of Igor, an 8-month-old kitten who was found immobile and distressed in a pool of bleach allegedly poured by Ohio resident Alonzo Kyles for the purpose of driving cats away. Though Kyles was originally convicted of felony animal cruelty, that decision was overturned by an appellate court that held there was not enough evidence Igor was "kept," meaning cared for or owned by a person. The appellate court opined that Igor's status as an owned or unowned cat was critical to the definition of companion animal and therefore, whether or not Igor was entitled to the protections afforded by R.C. 959.131.

The Ohio Supreme Court's new decision reversed that judgment and ruled that there is no need to find evidence that a cat or dog is "kept" to classify them as a "companion animal." They are all companion animals regardless. This will impact rulings on animal cruelty cases throughout the state, particularly those involving community cats, who do not have owners and are often cared for by caregivers who cannot always be identified.

Alley Cat Allies is celebrating the ruling as a lifesaving victory for cats across Ohio, who will be equally protected under the law whether they live indoors or outdoors.

