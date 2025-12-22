Victra Celebrates 300th Total Wireless Store, Reinforcing Leadership as Nation's Largest Total Wireless Master Agent

Milestone reflects the continued national expansion of no-contract wireless on Verizon's 5G network.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victra, Verizon's largest exclusive authorized retailer and the nation's most established Total Wireless Master Agent, today announced the opening of its 300th Total Wireless retail location in Forest Park, GA, underscoring the company's leadership in delivering accessible, no-contract wireless solutions nationwide across 30 states from coast to coast.

The milestone reflects Victra's decades-long expertise in wireless retail and its strong partnership with Verizon, expanding consumer access to reliable connectivity powered by Verizon's award-winning 5G and LTE network*. Through Total Wireless, Victra continues to redefine the prepaid category by pairing network quality with transparent pricing, premium service, and flexible plan options—without contracts or credit requirements.

"Reaching 300 Total Wireless stores is a powerful validation of our guest-first approach and our long-standing partnership with Verizon," said Rich Balot, CEO and Co-Founder of Victra. "As the nation's largest and most trusted Total Wireless Master Agent, we remain focused on delivering competitive value, innovative prepaid solutions, and a premium retail experience at scale."

Total Wireless, a Verizon-owned mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), offers a compelling alternative for consumers seeking high-performance connectivity without long-term commitments. Customers have access to a broad device portfolio from Apple, Google, Samsung, and Motorola, alongside rate plans designed for both single-line users and families, subject to device availability and applicable terms.

With national expansion underway, Total Wireless stands out with competitive pricing and plan benefits that include access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband*, unlimited talk, text, and data, generous hotspot allotments, and select plans that include a Disney+ subscription—the streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Monthly plans start at $40, with family offerings available at four lines for as low as $25 per line. Total Wireless' most premium plan includes 5G Ultra Wideband access, unlimited hotspot data, international talk and text to more than 85 countries, and Disney+ included—bringing postpaid-level value to a no-contract experience.

Victra has plans to rapidly expand throughout the country through its own stores and its Exclusive Retailer program. Victra is a Master Agent, which means if you want to open your own Total Wireless store, you can sign up through their Master Agent Program. To learn more about how to become an Exclusive Retailer, please submit an interest form at total.victra.com/total-retailer-application

For more information or to find a Total Wireless location, visit total.victra.com.

*5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. Compatible device required. Disney+ subscription subject to terms and conditions.

1* Most reliable 5G network based on more first-place rankings in RootMetrics' 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with the best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.5G Ultra Wideband is available in select areas. 5G Nationwide is available in 2700+ cities.

About Victra

Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., is a leading retailer of wireless products and services, operating as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's largest and best-performing wireless network. Victra has more than 1,800 Verizon and Total branded retail stores across 50 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices, including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com.

Media Contact: Beth Willets, [email protected]

